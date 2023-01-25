Luke Combs Announces Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Luke Combs has only been in the country music world for a few short years. However, he has been able to rake in the kind of success that some legacy artists only dream of. He notched a string of hit singles at the top of the chart. Additionally, his albums have all been number ones. More than that, Combs has taken home a trophy case full of awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and more. Currently, Combs is hoping to win his first Grammy. He’s up for multiple Grammy Awards this year.

No matter who walks away with a trophy when they read the names, Luke Combs fans are going to win big on Grammy night. Earlier today, Combs took to social media to let his fans and followers know he will be performing at the awards show.

I’m excited to announce I’ll be performing on the @RecordingAcad’s #GRAMMYs on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on @CBS! Y’all tune in!! pic.twitter.com/UCXy4TZ4UW — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) January 25, 2023

The tweet contains a short promo video featuring Luke Combs’ song “Doin’ This” and a brief message from the star. “I’m excited to announce I’ll be performing on the Recording Academy’s Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on CBS! Y’all tune in!!” According to the promo video, you’ll also be able to stream the Grammys on Paramount+.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Luke Combs and Other Nominees to Perform at the Grammys

This year, Luke Combs is up for three Grammy Awards. He’s nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert. Additionally, “Doin’ This” is up for Best Country Song, and Growin’ Up will compete for Best Country Album.

Like Luke Combs, the rest of this year’s Grammy performers are also nominees. Check out the lineup and their nominations below.

Luke Combs – Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song, Best Country Album

– Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song, Best Country Album Brandi Carlile – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Americana Album

– Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Americana Album Mary J. Blige – Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album

– Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album Steve Lacy – Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album

– Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album Lizzo – Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album

– Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album Kim Petras – Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

– Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Sam Smith – Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

– Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Bad Bunny – Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Música Urbana Album

If you want to hear music from this lineup, SiriusXM has you covered. The Grammy Channel is returning for a limited time. According to The Music Universe, “Listeners can hear the ultimate Grammy soundtrack with music, stories, and insights from the nominees, SiriusXM hosts, and Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy,” on channel 105 until February 7th. Additionally, the Grammy Channel will offer live coverage and interviews from the Red Carpet.