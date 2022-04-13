Luke Combs Announces Release Date for New Album

Luke Combs recently dropped some exciting music news on us all: his newest album is due out on June 24, he announced on Instagram. The link on his Instagram page leads you to another page where you can choose where to pre-save the new album. The options are for Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube. Don’t expect any hints as to what the album looks like from those links, though; Combs is keeping this one a secret for now.

His most recent release was the single “Doin’ This” in 2021, so, potentially, that song will be on his third album. He released “This One’s For You” in 2017, and “What You See is What You Get” in 2020, plus two deluxe editions of those albums. He also released the singles “South On Ya,” “Forever After All,” and “The Great Divide” in 2021.

Additionally, earlier this month, Combs shared a snippet of an unreleased song called “The Kind of Love We Make.” It’s a romantic song about making slow love, and he nails it in his signature vocal style. It’s sexy, and fun, and calls to mind “Your Man” by Josh Turner. Hopefully, the new album keeps up the playful atmosphere of this song.

Other than the singles and this unreleased song, Luke Combs is keeping pretty tight-lipped about his new album. We’re hoping he shares more snippets and samples in the coming few months, but not everyone subscribes to the Zach Bryan method of releasing an album.

Luke Combs Announces New Album, Recently Surprised Fans at Tortuga Festival

At Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival last weekend, Thomas Rhett was performing when he pulled a fast one on fans and brought out Luke Combs, who fully embraced beach bum life and came out in shorts and flip flops. The crowd went absolutely crazy, the cheers deafening.

Thomas Rhett posted a clip of Combs joining him on Instagram, and Combs commented, “Good thing I’ve got friends in low places.” It’s hard to tell what they’re singing together, but I’ll make a good guess that it’s a rendition of “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. Now there’s a performance I’d pay any amount of money to see.

In other festival news, CMA Fest is coming back to Nashville after two years away, and Luke Combs is slated for the Nissan Stadium main stage, along with so many others. From June 9 to 12, the festival will bring the biggest names in country music to the main stage, plus showcase up-and-coming artists at outdoor stages around downtown. The outdoor stages are free to the public during the day, but the main stage requires a ticket. All proceeds go to the CMA Foundation, which helps kids across the country get a music education. There’s already so much going on in country music this year, and it’s only April; we can’t wait to see what the rest of the year will bring.