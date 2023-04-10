Luke Combs Announces Second Nashville Stadium Performance

Back by popular demand, country music hitmaker Luke Combs announced last week a second Nashville stadium performance.

In his latest Instagram post, Combs explained the backstory of his decision to do a second performance. “I was sitting down with my team this week, and we were kind of going over how these stadium shows have been going and some of the challenges of that and really the challenges of playing one show a week. That’s been the thing that’s been hardest for me because I love playing shows so much. I just enjoy the heck out of it, and it’s something that I want to do more.”

That was when Luke Combs revealed the second Nashville show is taking place at Nissan Stadium on Friday (April 14th). The country star will also be performing in Nissan Stadium the next day.

“I cannot wait for this show,” Combs gushed about the upcoming performance. “I look forward to seeing you guys there. I’m super excited about it. Two shows in Nashville and maybe some more exciting news on that front to come in other places too, so stay tuned. Love y’all, we’ll see you next weekend.”

Luke Combs then noted that Flatland Calvary and Lainey Wilson would not be at the Friday show. However, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Brent Cobb will support the performance.

Luke Combs Adds Second Nashville Show Weeks After Releasing His New Album ‘Gettin’ Old’

The exciting news about Luke Combs’ second Nashville performance comes just weeks after the country music star released his new album Gettin’ Old.

In a previous social media post, Combs stated that the album is about the stage of life he is currently in. He also said the album is about coming of age and loving where life is going but missing how it used to be. “Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

During his recent appearance on Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen, Luke Combs talked about Gettin’ Old and how it differs from his previous record, Growin’ Up. “It felt like Growin’ Up was the last record… of what my sound used to be and where it’s kind of evolving to,” Combs said about his 2022 album. We really did shift our focus production-wise as soon as that record came out and we knew we wanted [Gettin’ Old] to sound different.”

Although Gettin’ Old has the same songwriters as Growin’ Up, Combs said the new album is very different. “It’s just the song ideas and the production are different based on where I’m kind of at in my life right now.”