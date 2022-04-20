luke-combs-answers-burning-question-about-when-it-rains-it-pours-lyric-about-buying-beer

Luke Combs’ fans are bringing up an issue with him all the way from a 2017 song; “When It Rains It Pours” from the album “This One’s For You” has a line in it where the speaker ends up at a Shell gas station and buys “two 12-packs and a tank of gas.” What’s the issue, you ask? Well, someone on Twitter asked why he didn’t just buy a 24-pack. Which is valid, honestly. And easier to carry.

“In the song ‘when it rains it pours’ why didn’t @lukecombs just buy a 24-pack instead of two 12 packs? Just curious,” a fan wrote on Twitter the other day. Luke Combs replied, “Two different kinds [of] beer? It was on sale? You’ll never know.” Luke Combs is trolling us here, keeping his secrets. Alright then, Combs, deprive us. We’ll get over not knowing if Luke Combs meant to buy two 12-packs of beer or not. Eventually.

Speaking of not getting over things, we also can’t get over the fact that Luke Combs is starting to release singles for his new album, due out in June. On Friday, April 22, he’s planning to release a single titled “Tomorrow Me.” He previewed the song on Twitter yesterday, and we can’t wait for the final cut. It’s a slower one, and heartbreaking, about an ended relationship that two people just can’t give it up.

The speaker, at least, seems to know how things will go if he lets his ex in. “Tomorrow me ain’t gonna like the way things go tonight / If I let you in and think that it’ll be different this time,” sings Combs. The speaker knows that things aren’t going to get better, and that they ended for a reason. “So maybe we should let yesterday be / ‘Cause I gotta live with tomorrow me.”

As mentioned above, Luke Combs is planning to release a new album on June 24, 2022, and we honestly can’t wait. Combs released a few singles in 2021; we’re wondering if those are going to appear on the new album, or if he’s releasing all new music.

In addition to a new album, Combs will also join his fellow country music stars on the Nissan Stadium stage in Nashville for CMA Fest. The festival takes place on June 9 to the 12, and is bringing some of the biggest names in country to Music City, plus showcasing up-and-coming talent on stages around downtown.

The outdoor stages are free to the public during the day, while at night, the Nissan Stadium stage will explode with talent. We’re talking Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, and Kelsea Ballerini, just to name a few. There will literally be hundreds of performances all around downtown Nashville. So, if you’re in the area or can make it there, definitely mark the CMA Fest on your calendar.