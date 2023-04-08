Luke Combs Asks Fans to Choose His Next Radio Single

Luke Combs can’t decide which new songs to drop as his next single, so he’s asking fans for help.

The singer released his fourth studio album—Gettin’ Old—on March 24 and needs to start rolling out the radio hits. He picked his two top choices from the 18 tracks to get him started, and he decided to get country music listeners involved in the process.

On social media, he posted a call to fans, and they’ve been eagerly weighing in.

“Vote at lukecombs.com, then COMMENT to let me know which song you picked! Whatever song y’all select is what I’m going with,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram.

In the picture, Luke Combs included the choices, 5 Leaf Clover and Love You Anyway.

“5 Leaf Clover easyyyy,” a fan wrote.

“is both an option?” another asked.

“Either way it’s going number ,” someone added.

The majority of the comments so far lean toward 5 Leaf Clover. However, it seems to be contending hard with another song that’s not even an option, Where the Wild Things Are.

On TikTok, Combs further detailed that voting will be open until April 12 and it began on Thursday, April 6. People can pick their favorite future single by visiting lukecombs.com. He will share the winner next week.

“I look forward to seeing what you guys think. I’m gonna announce the winner at my show next Saturday (April 15) at Nissan Stadium, here in Nashville.”

“I always just believe in the songs you guys love, and this is just a way for you guys to pick my next single. So, if you go vote, I’d sure appreciate it. And I look forward to seeing what y’all decide,” he concluded.

Luke Combs Shares Stories Behind ‘I’d Love You Anyway’ and ‘5 Leaf Clover’

Luke Combs has shared both songs and their touching stories on social media. He introduced the first, I’d Love You Anyway, on February 10.

In an Instagram post, he explained that the heartbreakingly romantic lyrics got their start all the way back in 2020. During a Valentine’s Day concert, he dedicated Beautiful Crazy to his wife, Nicole. He didn’t know if she was in the crowd, so before singing, he said, “If you’re in here (the arena), I love you. If not, you know I do anyway.”

His friend was in the crowd that day, and Combs’ words gave him an idea for the now song title. So, he jotted it down in his phone and later threw an idea at the singer.

“We loved the idea as a title and decided to write about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you’d love them anyway,” he wrote.

He shared 5 Leaf Clover on St. Patricks Day. In another Instagram Post, he explained that the lyrics came after his friend found an actual 5 leaf clover on Luke Combs’ farm. People only have a one in a million chance of spotting one. The concept reminded him of his life, and the lyrics that tell of a “a lucky man” who “ain’t sure why” nearly wrote themselves.