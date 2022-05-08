Luke Combs Celebrating Eighth Straight No. 1 Hit With Massive Parking Lot Party

Recently, music publisher BMI announced that they’re throwing a huge parking lot party to celebrate country star Luke Combs landing his eighth straight No. 1 hit single. The party will bring together the musicians and songwriters that helped make Combs’ hits possible. In addition, Combs’ fanbase will get to attend the celebration as well.

The party will take place on Wednesday, June 8 in downtown Nashville in BMI’s parking lot on Music Row. The event will feature Luke Combs performing all eight of his chart-topping hits. Plus, he’ll share the stage with 11 songwriters who were instrumental in the songs’ creation. Hailey Whitters will open the parking lot concert. And frequent Combs collaborator Drew Parker will follow before the “Beautiful Crazy” singer takes the stage. BMI’s Vice President of Creative in Nashville, Clay Bradley, recently spoke about the upcoming parking lot party.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Luke Combs and his devoted fanbase to our parking lot for such an epic celebration,” Bradley said of the event. “Being able to celebrate eight consecutive No. 1s all at once is a massive achievement. And we are so thrilled to honor Luke and the incredible songwriters who contributed to this truly remarkable milestone. What an incredible way to welcome everyone back to Music Row!”

As mentioned, numerous songwriters that have contributed to Combs’ hits will be in attendance. They include veteran songwriters Thomas Archer, Wyatt Durrette, Ray Fulcher, Shane Minor, Tyler Reeve, Jonathan Singleton, and Rob Williford. Also, songwriters Randy Montana, James McNair, and Dan Isbell will attend as well.

In 2013, BMI signed Luke Combs, and he’s gone on to have massive success as one of country music’s brightest stars. He’s won numerous awards, including three CMA Entertainer of the Year awards, ACM Album of the Year, and more.

Luke Combs Shares Unreleased Original Track ‘Middle of Somewhere’

Speaking of hit singles, Luke Combs may have another one up his sleeve coming out soon. Earlier last week, the country singer shared a clip of an unreleased song titled “Middle of Somewhere.” Considering that’s the name of the new tour he just announced, we can likely expect the track to be included on his upcoming album Growin’ Up.

The new song seems to be an ode to small towns. Playing off the term “middle of nowhere,” Combs is highlighting small towns and the people that live in them. Travelers who drive through the “middle of nowhere” may not think twice about the towns. But they’re valued communities just like any larger city.

“For those wondering where the tour name came from… Middle of Somewhere (unreleased original),” Luke Combs wrote in his Twitter post.

For those wondering where the tour name came from… | Middle of Somewhere (unreleased original) pic.twitter.com/4uo72m0aBk — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) May 3, 2022

On April 29, Luke Combs announced the Middle of Somewhere Tour, which runs through the end of the year. The tour kicks off on September 2, around six weeks after Growin’ Up releases. His highly-anticipated new studio album will release on June 24.