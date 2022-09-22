Luke Combs Clears Up Common Misconceptions About Country Music

If you’re a country music fan, you’ve probably heard plenty of disparaging comments about the genre. “It’s just songs about trucks on backroads,” or “How many songs about beer can you listen to?” or even that old joke about what you get when you play a country song backward. Many country fans would argue that those who make those comments just don’t get it. Luke Combs is among those people.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Luke Combs addressed those disparaging comments. Then, he took some time to clear up some common misconceptions about country music. Combs wants people to understand that they have to look a little deeper than surface-level to understand the genre.

Luke Combs Clears Up Country Misconceptions

According to Luke Combs, if you take country lyrics at face value, you’re missing the point. “It’s never been about the small town you grew up in, it’s knowing where home is,” he explained. “It’s not about the dirt roads you down, it’s the freedom you feel. The physical thing is not the thing that we’re talking about.”

Instead, Combs said, “It’s the emotion that’s evoked by what that moment speaks to. It’s not about your dad’s truck, it’s not about the truck – it’s about your dad. That’s the thing where I think we’re a little misunderstood sometimes.”

Luke Combs isn’t just speaking as an artist, here. He’s also speaking as a lifelong country music fan. It’s the music he grew up on, the music that informed his perspective, and the soundtrack to his life.

“I don’t want to come off as a jerk, because it’s not arrogance or cockiness,” Combs explained. “I just care about how our genre is perceived by the world. And I don’t think people really give it a fair shake.”

Combs’ Country Roots

Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs’ longtime co-writing partner and producer talked about Comb’s love for country music. “Luke was always such a great fan of country music and it affected him in the way that drove his lifestyle and work and the way he talked to people and the way he interacted with people and the friends he picked and the clothes he wore,” he told the Washington Post.

Singleton went on to say that there are plenty of people in Nashville who aren’t living an authentic country lifestyle. About Combs, he said, “And here’s a guy that is – so what happens if we don’t mess with that and let it be what it is? It’s purely, raw.” Singleton added that he believes that Combs is a great representation of the direction that mainstream country music is going. “If you’re trying to understand modern country music, you would take a big, long look at Luke.”