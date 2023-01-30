Luke Combs Confirms Fan Theories About His Upcoming Album ‘Gettin’ Old’

Country music hit-maker Luke Combs is “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” this spring as his new album gets ready to drop on March 24. Combs is also having fun with fans ahead of this release. This comes as the country music star confirms to fans something they have been suspecting, which is the new album, Gettin’ Old is a sequel of sorts to his 2022 album, Growin’ Up.

“Now does it all make sense?” the country music singer asks his fans in a Sunday evening, January 29 Twitter post.

Now does it all make sense? Haha. Kudos to everyone who called it!



Gettin’ Old the album out March 24. “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” the song out now! pic.twitter.com/okl32lPMSW — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) January 30, 2023

Combs then notes that plenty of fans have made the call that he would be combining his 2022 release album Growin’ Up with this upcoming release. This fan theory was further supported by the star’s latest single Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old.

“Haha,” the star writes in his Twitter post. “Kudos to everyone who called it!”

“Gettin’ Old the album out March 24,” Combs adds in his tweet. The singer then plugs his first single from the upcoming release. He finishes his message by noting that Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old the song is out right now.

Luke Combs Is Feeling Some Major Life Moments In His Upcoming Album

The tweet features a pic of Combs smiling in the foreground. The left half of the pic is the cover art to the singer’s June 2022 release Growin’ Up. This, of course, features a crowd of fans gathering in front of bright lights that read Luke Combs. This piece of the pic depicts the energy and excitement the singer no doubt feels as he preps for hitting the stage for any one of his sold-out concerts.

The other half of the Twitter pic features a well-lit home located in the sprawling countryside. This piece of the pic features the kind of place where one would want to take a beat and relax. The perfect place to go when looking to escape the chaos and excitement of the crowded events shown in the first half of the pic. Bridging the two albums is the country music star’s latest hit song Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old.

Combs’ new album will be dropping just one day before he sets out for his upcoming world tour. This tour takes the country music star across the US as well as through several other countries. Some of these stops include visits to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia. More information about this upcoming trek is available on the singer’s website.