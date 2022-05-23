Luke Combs Shows Off His Custom Miller Lite Beer Can, And It’s an Absolute Work of Art: VIDEO

Over the weekend, country music star Luke Combs revealed his new, custom Miller Lite beer can with stylized artwork of the singer. He didn’t share many details about a release, but we’re sure his fans would love to get their hands on the awesome beer cans.

On Saturday, Combs posted a short clip of himself showing off the custom beer can. The “Beer Never Broke My Heart” singer has never been shy about enjoying a cold one here and there. Now, he can even say he’s got his own Miller Lite beer can.

In a video posted to his official Twitter account, Luke Combs shows what looks like a normal 16 oz. can of Miller Lite. As the clip’s caption says though, “Wait for it…” The country singer slowly turns the can around so the camera can see the other side of the beer can. That’s when viewers get their first look of Miller Lite’s newest beer can with the added Luke Combs artwork.

At the top of the beer can it reads “Luke Combs” in large red letters and a large cartoon version of the singer sits below them. Combs is bearded, wearing sunglasses, and has a Miller Lite hat on in his portrait. In addition, there are a few other smaller graphics on either side of Combs. There’s little Miller Lite beer cans, a fish on a line, a guitar and a guitar pick, and Combs singing to a crowd.

In the background of the clip, Luke Combs’ lyrics are being played on a car radio. “Nothing picks me up like a beer can,” the song says as the singer shows off the new beer can. There’s no news on a release date for these awesome new Miller Lite cans. But we can only hope they’ll be hitting local stores that carry Miller Lite in the near future. We’ll cheers to that, Outsiders.

Nothing picks me up like a @MillerLite beer can… pic.twitter.com/2Mjvv7iNtz — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) May 21, 2022

Luke Combs Reveals Full Tracklist for New Album ‘Growin’ Up’

Luke Combs fans are eagerly awaiting June 24 when the country star’s newest studio album is set to release. Last week, the singer shared further details about the upcoming album. In another Twitter post, Combs shared the full 12-song tracklist of Growin’ Up, plus he announced that the album includes a duet with fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

Fans have already been treated to a few of his new songs and their special guests. These include Eric Church (“Does To Me”), Brooks & Dunn (“1,2 Many”), and Amanda Shires (“Without You”). However, this is the first anyone has heard of what is sure to be a standout track alongside Miranda Lambert. The new song is track No. 5 on the new album, and it’s called “Outrunnin’ Your Memory.”

Very excited to share two things with y’all – 1) the full track list for my new album Growin’ Up, and 2) that “The Kind of Love We Make” will release one month from today on June 17! pic.twitter.com/2cC34upULZ — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) May 17, 2022

While speaking to Taste of Country recently, Luke Combs opened up about feeling nervous to ask Lambert to take part in his new album.

“I don’t want anybody to feel like pressured when I ask them. I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Aw man, I feel like I gotta do this,’” Combs explained to the outlet.

Obviously, she obliged for the two country singers’ first duet together. Fans only have about a month to go before we get to hear the album in full on June 24. In the meantime, Combs is releasing one more song previous to the album coming out. He’ll release track No. 3 “The Kind Of Love We Make” one week early on June 17. So keep an eye out for the new track one week before Growin’ Up hits stores and streaming services everywhere.