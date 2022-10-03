Luke Combs Details His Monday Night Plans, and They Sound Like a Dream

When you’re arguably the biggest country music singer in the world, you take life one step at a time, and Luke Combs has a perfect Monday planned out. There are those days this time of year especially, that just feel like nothing can go wrong. The weather is cooling down, the days are shorter, and there’s a whole lot of football on the TV!

It seems that Luke Combs likes to take time to appreciate the little things in life. It might be how he stays grounded while being a superstar of his caliber. Being a new dad and everything also adds a bit of complexity to all of that, doesn’t it?

Luke Combs Excited for MNF

So, it’s good to see that Combs is out doing what he loves. He has the rest of his night planned out, too.

It’s 65 degrees sitting in the tree stand, I’m making chili for dinner tonight, and watching Monday Night Football later. It’s the best time of year baby! — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) October 3, 2022

Now, Luke Combs has had an up-and-down football season, at least for his various fandoms that we know about. He is a proud App State Mountaineer and they have had some amazing games this season. However, in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers are not doing so well.

Turns out that the Baker Mayfield experiment isn’t working out as they thought it would. Still, we can all sit back and enjoy some great Monday Night Football action. That’s what the good Lord made fantasy football for, to make sure you care about all of the other games that are going on when your team isn’t playing.

So, enjoy the stand for these last few minutes Luke. You got some chili to make and some football to watch!

Tonight’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Angeles Rams is an intrastate battle that we can all appreciate. Of course, this one has some question marks. Can the 49ers compete with the Rams? Jimmy G is the starter and has his team back. The Rams are one of the best teams in football – it’s as simple as that.

After losing by 1-point to the Broncos last week, the 49ers are looking to flip the script and get an upset at home tonight.

We know that Luke Combs is going to be tuned into the game. How about you, Outsiders? This NFL season is now in Week 4 and there have been some interesting revelations.

This is the best time of the year to get outside while it’s warm, come in as it gets cool, and make some soup or another warm and hearty meal. Oh, and the most important part of all, watch some football! Combs plotted out the perfect day for an Outsider and that’s why he is one of us, even if he doesn’t know it yet.

Let’s get ready for Monday Night Football!