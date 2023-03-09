Luke Combs Opens Up About Potential Collaboration with Morgan Wallen

When it comes to modern mainstream country music, you won’t find two bigger stars than Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs. In an age when country stars are so open to collaborating with one another, many fans are wondering when these two titans of the industry will team up. After all, they’ve both worked with other artists, but for some reason, haven’t jumped in the studio together.

It seems like a no-brainer. The two artists have massive audiences and the numbers on a Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen track would be through the roof. In a recent appearance on The Wayne D Show on Nashville’s The BIG 98, Combs discussed the possibility of working with Wallen in the future.

Luke Combs Is Open to Working with Morgan Wallen

During the show, Wayne mentioned that Morgan Wallen is “dipping his toe in the collaboration pool” and asked Luke Combs if they had talked about working together.

“I don’t know,” Combs said. “We’ve kicked that can down the road a little bit. We’ve just never really landed on a song that, I think, that we both love that we want to do.”

Luke Combs added, “I don’t think it’s out of the question at all. I think it would be awesome.”

Unfortunately, that collaboration probably won’t happen for quite some time. Luke Combs’ next album Gettin’ Old is set to drop on March 24th. He released the tracklist for the album and it doesn’t contain a Wallen collaboration. Likewise, Combs doesn’t appear on Wallen’s latest release, One Thing at a Time.

Combs and Wallen Are at the Top of Their Game

If we’re looking at album sales and chart success, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are two of the biggest stars in country music today. They’ve both amassed a stack of chart-topping singles. Additionally, both have had massively successful albums.

Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” recently became his eighth chart-topper. To date, 13 of the 16 singles Combs has released have topped the Country Airplay chart. A pair of those singles stalled at number 2 and his most recent release “Love You Anyway” is still climbing.

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous sat atop Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart for a record-breaking 51 weeks. Before that, Luke Combs’s This One’s for You and Shania Twain’s Come On Over were tied at 50 weeks at the top of the chart. More recently, Wallen’s One Thing at a Time broke single-day streaming records on Spotify and continues to gain numbers.

In short, if these two massive stars ever find a song they can agree on, the collaboration will make huge waves in the country world. We’ll just have to wait and see if and when it happens.