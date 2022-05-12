Luke Combs Discusses His Streak of 12 Straight No. 1’s, Hopes To Make it 13

In case you weren’t aware, Luke Combs has a streak going. He’s hoping to keep it going with lucky number 13 if things go as planned. Since he dropped his debut album, This One’s For You, the country music singer has put out 12 singles and all of them have topped the chart. So, will Doin’ This make it 13 for 13?

Already, the streak is a record in the country music genre. While the Forever After All singer thinks about it, he doesn’t want it to get to his head. The country music powerhouse went on Taste of Country Nights and talked about the pressure and looking forward to a potential No. 13.

“I don’t know if it’s nervous as much as like – obviously, you don’t want it to end,” he explained. “I try to not put too much stock into it because I think you could drive yourself crazy doing that.”

He went on. “I’ve been lucky up to this point, and I try to continue to write songs that I love and songs that I enjoy and songs that are fun to sing and I hope people like. That’s been the recipe so far, so I don’t see any point in changing it now.”

Whatever the formula is, Luke Combs has figured it out and that’s led to the streak.

The new album Growin’ Up is right around the corner. With Doin’ This out and making the rounds at country music radio, it might be only a matter of time before the song gets that No. 1 spot. Combs started his career doing unprecedented things and he continues that if he keeps this streak going.

This record has fans pumped up and the singer has been working the crowd on Twitter for a while.

Luke Combs Opens Up About New Album

If you haven’t noticed, the cool new thing in country music is to drop little teasers and clips of unreleased tracks. Luke Bryan is the master of it. And, Luke Combs has done it for a long time, too, maybe it’s helped his streak.

He has Doin’ This and Tomorrow Me as official singles from the album so far. He will likely release more once the project is out. On Twitter the other day, Combs dropped a little fact for the fans out there.

“Crazy thing is, I’ve only ever posted about or played live 6 of the 12 songs on the new album, so y’all have never heard half of the songs…”

Crazy thing is, I’ve only ever posted about or played live 6 of the 12 songs on the new album, so y’all have never heard half of the songs… — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) May 9, 2022

Luke Combs is likely going to get that streak out to 13 and maybe even 14. No other artist has ever had that many singles reach the top of the charts to begin their career. You know what they say, he don’t miss.