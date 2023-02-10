Luke Combs Drops ‘Love You Anyway,’ Tells Story Behind ‘Special’ New Song

Days before celebrating Valentine’s Day, country music hitmaker Luke Combs drops Love You Always and tells the story behind his latest love song.

In his latest social media post, Combs reveals that the song originated on Valentine’s Day 2020 and was dedicated to his now wife, Nicole. “I was playing a show and had dedicated Beautiful Crazy to Nicole,” he explained. The country singer then recalled saying, “If you’re in here [the area], I love you. If not, you know I do anything.” He noted that unknown to him, his friend Dan wrote down Love You Anyway as a title on his phone after hearing the comment.

“Then he told me the story later that money when he and I were writing with my good friend Ray Fulcher,” Luke continued. “We loved the idea as a title and decided to write about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you’d love them anyway.”

Luke Combs then shared that the whole experience was very poetic for him and Dan. The duo always wanted to find the right words that could really give meaning to what they were trying to say. “As we say in the song, ‘We didn’t know if there were deep enough words made for that.’”

Luckily, it all came together and now Luke Combs has an amazing new song to share. “Me dedicating a song I wrote about Nicole ended up turning into another song about Nicole,” he went on to add. “And now three years late the song is finally out at the same of year. It’s a special one to me and I hope y’all love it as much as I do.”

Luke Combs Says He Met Nicole Before He Had ‘Anything Going On’

While speaking to ABC Audio last month, Luke Combs opened up about meeting his wife Nicole prior to becoming the country music superstar that he is now.

As he spoke about his rise to fame, Combs spoke about the importance of keeping people in his life who were around at the start of his career. “You know, I met my wife before I had anything going on,” he explained. “I was driving the same car I drove in high school and [had] no shows.”

Combs then expressed the importance of surrounding himself with people who don’t let him buy into his ego or himself as an artist. “Like, I don’t put a lot of stock in my self-worth being in the position that I’m in, as far as a human being goes. And I think that’s where it starts at.”