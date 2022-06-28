Luke Combs Explains Why He Won’t Raise Ticket Prices

When Luke Combs announced the “Middle of Somewhere” Tour earlier this year, he assured fans that ticket prices would be the same. Now he’s revealing a bit more about that decision.

In an interview with Billboard, Combs said that he understands how expensive concerts can be for fans.

“It’s going to cost me a lot, but all I wanted to do is make a living playing music,” he said. “And I make enough money to not have to worry about anything and be really comfortable, so I don’t want to ever get greedy. It’s more competitive out there than it’s ever been, so it’s two-fold for me: I get to go, ‘Hey fans, I love you. I’m not going to gouge you’ and it’s about a full room. It’s not about making money. I didn’t get into it to be Jeff Bezos and be the richest guy in the world.”

Luke Combs sold out his first two stadium shows earlier this year in Seattle and Denver. He’ll try to do it again at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 30. It’s a jam-packed lineup that includes support from Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade. He won’t have any control over the prices on his other summer dates. They include a trio of Canadian festivals and another in Ohio. He’s at Cavendish Beach Music Festival on July 7, Festival D’Ete International De Quebec on July 8 and RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa on July 9.

Luke Combs and the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

The support tour for Growin’ Up begins with a pair of dates at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME on Labor Day weekend. He’ll play a pair of shows at each United States city along the tour. There are a few on-off performances in Canada along the way. He wraps the run on December 9 and 10 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. To see the entire schedule and for ticket information, visit his website.

A Big Week

In a seven-day span, Luke Combs released his latest single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” welcomed his first child on Father’s Day and released his third full-length album. Fans are loving the new release. It includes a previously unheard collaboration with Miranda Lambert.

Luke Combs has made a lot of press rounds in the days since the album’s arrival. He says that if he isn’t country music’s biggest star, it’s Morgan Wallen. He recalled a story about being told that he was “too boring” for television when he auditioned for The Voice. Combs also crowned his “Mt. Rushmore” of singers. Despite having a few days off after baby Tex was born, he hasn’t slowed down. He’ll get a break in August. Maybe he’ll take it easy then.