Luke Combs Fan Scores $200K Lottery Win Thanks in Part to His Fandom

A man from New York will never forget his journey to North Carolina due in part to being an avid fan of singer/songwriter Luke Combs. Terrance Pertillar’s visit to North Carolina from Riverhead, New York was for the purpose of aiding a friend with a move. Little did he know that his trip would be marked by good fortune: winning the first $200,000 top prize in a new scratch-off game featuring Luke Combs – North Carolina’s own country music star.

“This is a once-in-a-blue-moon thing,” Pertillar told North Carolina’s WRAL 5. Pertillar recounted assisting his friend with a move to Henderson. They decided to fill up their vehicle at the Granville Food Mart on North Carolina’s 158 in Oxford. His attention was drawn by Luke Combs’ scratch-off display. He decided to purchase one $5 Living Lucky with Luke Combs ticket out of curiosity.

“I’m a fan of Luke Combs,” Pertillar explained. “I saw his ticket so I bought it.” Upon learning he had won, his joy was uncontainable. “I was like, ‘Wow, is this real?’” he said. After taxes, Pertillar pocketed a cool $142,501.

Luke Combs recently announced his next single while performing in Nashville

Meanwhile, the country crooner just revealed his next single. Calling upon his devoted fan base, Combs requested their help in selecting which single from his latest album – Gettin’ Old– would hit up next on the radio. His social media posts presented two choices: 5 Leaf Clover and Love You Anyway.

On the evening of April 15th, Combs made good on his promise. He shared the results of his recent experiment during a performance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. True to form, he delivered what he’d promised. Luke Combs and his band then graced the stage with their performance of Love You Anyway—the song that won out. Co-written by Dan Isbell, Ray Fulcher, and himself; it was inspired by the love of his life: Nicole.

Luke and Nicole also recently announced they had a second baby on the way. Combs took to social media to surprise fans with the news. With wife Nicole Hocking Combs, Luke joyously declared the news to their followers through a gallery of family pictures that prominently featured their 9-month-old son, Tex Lawrence donned in a “big brother” onesie.

Combs’s much-anticipated fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old, will be released on Friday, March 24. One of the dozen tracks appearing on it is “Take You With Me”. Gettin’ Old will feature 18 tracks – from his new single “Going, Going, Gone” to his earlier tune “Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old,” along with several other previously teased tunes such as “See Me Now”, “Joe” and the fan favorite “5 Leaf Clover.” Additionally, it includes a cover of Tracy Chapman’s iconic song “Fast Car”.