Luke Combs Gets Fans Hyped Revealing Next Single Headed to Country Radio

Luke Combs has been burning up country radio with “The Kind of Love We Make” since the record dropped earlier this summer. Now, he’s sending another tune to radio. “Going, Going, Gone” is the next song to hit country radio. Check out his post below.

Excited to let y’all know “Going, Going, Gone” will be my next single on country radio! pic.twitter.com/EPfz2V2OYA — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) October 10, 2022

“Excited to let y’all know ‘Going, Going, Gone” will be my next song on country radio!” he captioned a video post.

The clip is of him performing the song at a recent concert. The track is the final track on his latest album, Growin’ Up, which was released in June. He’s had a remarkable run of singles, and most of them all end up atop the charts. “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” has spent a little time on radio, but not officially as a “single.” That one is a duet with Miranda Lambert.

The latest album also includes the single “Doin’ This.” That was the first single to drop from the album. The album was the one to finally knock off Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album from the stop spot. It was his fourth top-five album in his career.

Luke Combs joined Keith Urban in Nashville last weekend. The “Brown Eyes Baby” singer rolled through Nashville for a big hometown show at Bridgestone Arena and he invited Luke Combs to hop on stage with him. Luke did a couple of songs with Keith and he did his own “When it Rains it Pours.”

He also shared a pretty terrific cover of “Beaches of Cheyenne” in honor of Garth Brooks recently. Garth was blown away. He said it really made him feel like a songwriter, which was good, since it was at his celebration at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Luke Combs on the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

Luke Combs is still out on the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour. He’s spending two nights in most cities that he stops at along the way. Next up is Charleston, South Carolina on October 14 & 15. Then, he’s off to Louisville next weekend. He rolls across the United States for the rest of the year, and he has a few dates in Canada.

Next year, it’s the worldwide stadium tour. That kicks off on March 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. near Dallas. “Jerryworld,” if you will. It has tons of stops in North America, including a date at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on April 15 and at Bank of America Stadium in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina on July 15. In August, he takes the whole thing to Australia. In October, he’s in Europe. He’s going to be busy in 2023. Those dates run through the end of October. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.