Luke Combs Halts Show to Help Fan Suffering Medical Emergency: VIDEO

Before his massive show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Luke Combs rolled through his native Charlotte for a club show. The performance was recorded for Apple Music and will be available to stream on the platform soon. The show was at Coyote Joe’s, which holds a little more than 3,000 people. The stadium show two days later held more than 70,000.

Coyote Joe’s is a legendary North Carolina club. It’s a spot that Luke Combs recorded one of his early music videos at. But things got a little scary on his recent stop. A fan in attendance was in need of medical attention, so Combs stopped a performance of “Refrigerator Door” to call for help. Check out the clip below.

“Hold on a second,” Luke Combs interrupted. “Y’all got a medic in here? Somebody fell down right here. I need some help in here, y’all. You got…anybody will do, really.”

Combs then proceeded to remove his in-ear monitor and walk back toward the drums to request a water. He took the water over to people around the concertgoer. He hopped back on the microphone to guide the crowd.

“Can y’all hear me?” he asked. “Make a hole right here so we can get this man some help. Somebody that’s with him raise your hand so they can see you.”

Help arrived, and Luke Combs seemingly continued the performance. The moment when he stepped up will likely be edited from the streaming performance, but thanks to fan-shot video, we can get a peak at Luke Combs doing his best to take care of his fans. The Apple Music exclusive is available on August 24.

Luke Combs Plays His Third Stadium Show

The next show after that performance was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Luke Combs shared a collection of photos from the epic night on his Instagram. The 32-year-old has had three stadium headlining dates this year. He also sold-out stadiums in Seattle and Denver.

His ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour officially kicks off in September. It’s the formal support tour for Growin’ Up, which was released in June. His strategy on this trek is to play multiple nights in the same venue as he goes coast-to-coast. That kicks off with two nights at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Labor Day weekend. He has a few one-offs north of the border, including stops in Quebec City, Ottawa and Montreal. He will do two in Toronto, though. He continues on the tour until December 10 when it wraps in Oklahoma City. Check out all of his fall dates and get ticket information at his website.