Luke Combs Hints at Son’s Arrival During CMA Fest Performance

Luke Combs hinted at some exciting news for himself and fans as he performed on stage at CMA Fest; he shared with fans that it was his final show before his son was born. Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking announced in January that they were expecting their first child, and hosted a baby shower on June 2.

Combs confirmed that CMA Fest would be his last concert as a “not-dad,” as it looks like he doesn’t have any shows planned until July 7. They did announce that their son would arrive in the Spring with an excited post on Instagram in January. “Here we go y’all!” Combs wrote. “Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

In a pre-CMA Fest interview with the Tennessean, Combs spoke about what he’s looking forward to about parenthood. He said it would be “pretty cool” for his son to pick up a guitar in the future, but for now, “I think I’m just trying to get through the diaper stage,” Combs admitted. “He’s not even here yet. So I’m assuming I’ll probably end up doing a lot of that.”

Either way, there’s going to be a lot of “new” in Luke Combs’ life pretty soon; new album, new stadium tour, new son. The album, “Growin’ Up,” releases on June 24; the tour starts officially in September, but he has some festival dates starting July 7. Somewhere in between there, a new child. Hopefully, Luke Combs takes some time out of his busy schedule to get to know his newborn a little bit before he launches on his whirlwind stadium tour.

Luke Combs Changes the Game With His No. 1 Hits Celebration

Broadcast Music Inc. usually takes care of the festivities when one of their artists hits No. 1 on the charts. They’re usually held in the lobby or rooftop of the BMI building, keeping everything in-house and on-brand. But, Luke Combs took that concept and turned it on its head recently.

On June 8, Combs celebrated nine recent No. 1 hits out of a total thirteen, and so he went all out for the occasion. Instead of having a boring little fête on the rooftop, he had the BMI building parking lot fenced off, and put on a mini-concert. He even had opening acts, Haley Whitters and Drew Parker, and sold beer at the event.

In addition to performing himself, he also brought eleven songwriters on stage who each had a hand in crafting his No. 1 hits. It was a great way to honor the writers and creatives who are usually overlooked in the industry in favor of the face performing the music.