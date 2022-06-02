Luke Combs Honored to Hang Out With ‘Pioneer of Country Music’ Shania Twain: PHOTO

On May 29, Luke Combs performed on the last day of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, California, and while he was there, snapped a pic with a true country music icon. Shania Twain attended the music festival, and Luke Combs took a moment to appreciate his fellow 50-Week Club member.

Now, the 50-Week Club isn’t an official club (it should be), but Combs and Shania are just two of three country artists with albums that have stayed No. 1 atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for at least 50 weeks. The third artist? None other than Morgan Wallen, whose album Dangerous: The Double Album spent 59 weeks atop the chart in 2021. Shania Twain and Luke Combs both spent exactly 50 weeks there, Shania in 1997 and Combs in 2017.

“An honor to hang out with a true LEGEND,” Combs wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and Shania. “Pioneer of country music and set the bar high for all of us!” Shania Twain wasn’t always loved by critics–some initially called her “the best paid lap dancer in Nashville”–but she grew into a powerhouse of country music with timeless hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “I’m Gonna Get Ya Good,” one of my personal favorites.

Additionally, Luke Combs’ album This One’s for You was a hit in 2017, and is looking to be surpassed only by his upcoming album, Growin’ Up. The album featured hits like “I Got Away With You,” the title track “This One’s for You,” and “Hurricane.”

Now, with his newest album due out on June 24, Luke Combs might just break his own record. We’ve only heard “Tomorrow Me” and some snippets from the new album, but it sounds like he’ll be exploring grown-up themes like responsibility, regret, and tough choices.

Over on Twitter, Luke Combs took a moment to share some of his favorite country songs, his own among them. He’s been loving Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade, and Cody Johnson, among others. And we can’t fault him; he picked some good ones. “‘Til You Can’t,” “Heart Like A Truck,” Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt,” and a host of others.

Among the list was Zach Bryan‘s “Something in the Orange (Z&E’s Version)” from his new album American Heartbreak. That album is 34 tracks of perfection, if you ask us, and we couldn’t be happier that it’s getting the recognition it deserves. Not like it was going to flop, with Zach Bryan’s unique voice and inspired writing style. He takes such simple concepts and turns them into Americana myths, country epics, odes to love, loss, and life. His voice is unlike anything I’ve heard in contemporary country music right now–guttural and raspy, twangy but not overtly so. His accent is hard to place, but it’s not country twang. It’s something I don’t have the words for yet, but I’ll let you know when I do.