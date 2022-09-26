Luke Combs Will Join Clint Black for the Season 3 Premiere of ‘Talking in Circles’

On Talking in Circles, Clint Black has thought-provoking conversations with his friends and colleagues. As a result, the show offers the viewers a unique look at some of country music’s biggest stars and other celebrities. Over the two seasons, Black has featured Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Rodney Crowell, Keb’ Mo’, Dennis Quaid, and several others. With the third season, he’ll add more iconic names to that list.

Season 3 of Talking in Circles kicks off with Luke Combs. According to Taste of Country, Combs will be talking about fatherhood, how he started playing guitar, and his songwriting process. Additionally, Combs will talk about picking songs for his album. In the trailer, you can hear a fraction of Black’s interview with Combs. Check it out below.

Talking in Circles Season Three Is Going to Be Big

The trailer shows who else will be featured in Talking in Circles season 3 and it’s impressive. Clint Black will sit down with Sammy Hagar, Peter Frampton, Whisperin’ Bill Anderson, Jamey Johnson, Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel), Pam Tillis, and more.

“I am so excited to have another season of Talking in Circles on the way,” Clint Black said. “I’m truly humbled by my friends, old and new, who sit and talk shop with me. I give much credit to the network – Circle – where I’m encouraged to depart from the regular interview format and have the kinds of conversations I would have backstage with a fellow artist or musician.”

Evan Haiman, Circle Network’s senior VP of content weighed in on the new season. “We’re thrilled to bring some of today’s most exciting country stars to Circle Network this October,” Haiman said. “Giving our viewers an inside look at their favorite musical artists is one of our specialties here at Circle. Talking in Circles season 3 will give viewers the opportunity to see Chris Janson, Luke Combs, and more artists like they’ve never seen them before.”

Laid-Back Conversation with Luke Combs

If you don’t want to wait until Talking in Circles premieres to hear an open and honest conversation with Luke Combs, we’ve got you covered. Back in August of 2021, Combs appeared on The Marty Smith Podcast. Of course, you won’t hear him talking about fatherhood or anything current. However, the chat does give some insight into who Luke is as a person and what makes him tick.

The conversation reveals one of the most down-to-earth dudes in country music. At one point, he tells Marty, “Writing good songs and having people like my songs is what I really care about,” and that epitomizes who he is as an artist. You can watch the full video interview below or check out the audio version on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Podbean.