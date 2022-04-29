Luke Combs to Keep Ticket Prices ‘Same as They Were Before the Pandemic’ for ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

Luke Combs recently announced his Middle of Somewhere Tour via Twitter, and included tour dates and supporting acts. He’s traveling all across the U.S. this fall and winter, closing out the year with an incredible show. What’s important, is he also claimed that, while prices are rising all over the world, the one thing he could control was the prices of his concert tickets. Prices are going to be the same as they were pre-pandemic, said Combs. Score one for fans.

Scores two, three, and four come in the form of Jordan Davis as main support, plus Morgan Wade opening the first half of the dates, and Lainey Wilson for the second half. It’s nice to know that Luke Combs isn’t planning on having just a boy’s club for a concert and that he’s featuring two incredibly talented women in the lineup. He did give us a hint we didn’t pick up on when he covered Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” recently. That was like a little Easter egg we didn’t even notice; nice one, Combs.

The dates and locations for the tour are as follows:

9/2 – 9/3: Bangor, ME

9/16 – 9/17: Green Bay, WI

9/22 – 9/23: Lake Tahoe, NV

9/30 – 10/1: Albany, NY

10/14 – 10/15: Charleston, SC

10/21 – 10/22: Louisville, KY (on sale 5/13)

10/28 – 10/29: Omaha, NE

11/4 – 11/5: Uncasville, CT

12/9 – 12/10: Oklahoma City, OK

What We Know About Combs’ Upcoming Album ‘Growin’ Up’

Luke Combs’ 12-track album “Growin’ Up” is coming out on June 24, and we have all you need to know about it so far. This is his 3rd studio album, following “This One’s For You” in 2017 and “What You See Is What You Get” in 2019. He also released two deluxe editions of those two albums in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Combs’ newest single, called “Tomorrow Me,” dealt with grown-up choices and facing the possibility of regret. He also released previews of songs called “Five Leaf Clover” and “The Love We Make.” Hopefully, those will be on the album as well, as we like what we’re hearing so far.

He’s said that he’s been working on this album for a while now, here and there through the pandemic. “I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now,” he said. “It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”

We’re looking forward to hearing what the rest of the album sounds like, and hoping for some new singles to keep us occupied along the way.