Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson Jam in Epic Throwback Clip: ‘We’ve Come a Long Way’

Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs go back a while. She’s joining him in October for his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour. But that’s no chance encounter. On Friday, Lainey Wilson shared an old clip of the two performing together, along with some throwback photos. Check out the post below.

“Damn we’ve come a long way Luke Combs… time has done us well. Congrats on kickin off your tour tonight! Can’t wait to meet ya out there in less than a month and join for the stadium world tour in the spring and summer. Y’all grab your tickets!” she captioned the post.

In the second photo, the duo appears just to be casually hanging out with friends. In the third, it looks like the two are doing some songwriting. It looks like it’ll be a fun few months on the road for a couple of old friends.

Before she gets to the road with Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson has several dates left on her run with Jon Pardi. Next up is Big Flats, New York on Friday. Hailey Whitters also joins the tour for most of the rest of September. She’ll zip back into Tennessee for a benefit for the CMA Foundation on September 26. That show is alongside Ingrid Andress and Caitlyn Smith. Her run with Jon Pardi wraps at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on October 1. She has some scattered dates remaining in October before she hops on the tour with Luke Combs in Charleston, S.C. on October 14. She’ll also be out for many of the dates on next year’s big stadium tour. To see all of her dates and get ticket information, check out her website.

Luke Combs in the ‘Middle of Somewhere’

Meanwhile, Luke Combs is on his ‘Middle of Somewhere trek already. This weekend he has two dates at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisc. There were conspicuously not many Southern dates when these were the only dates on the calendar. He’s got a couple in Charleston, and that’s when Lainey joins the ride. He also has a couple in Lexington, Ky. on October 21 & 22.

That run wraps up with a pair of dates at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on December 9 & 10.

He makes up for the lack of Southern dates on his massive stadium tour in 2023. It kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. on March 25. There’s a big on at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on April 15. He’ll also play a big hometown show in Charlotte in July. The trek also takes him to Europe and Australia in the new year. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at his website.