Luke Combs Takes a ‘Life Lesson’ Out of Chasing the ‘Deer of a Lifetime’ Over the Last 5 Days

Like many hunters this time of year, country music star Luke Combs headed to the deer stand over the weekend with hopes of taking down a trophy buck and simultaneously putting some meat in the freezer. While it seems that the singer never actually got his “deer of a lifetime,” he’s sure there’s a life lesson to be gained from spending more than a full day out in the woods chasing it. See his thoughts on the experience below.

Logged 31 hours in a tree stand over the last 5 days chasing the deer of a lifetime and it just never played out the way I thought it would. There’s a life lesson in there somewhere I’m sure. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) December 19, 2022

“Logged 31 hours in a tree stand over the last 5 days chasing the deer of a lifetime,” the “Cold As You” singer wrote, “and it just never played out the way I thought it would. There’s a life lesson in there somewhere I’m sure.”

Fans had positive reactions to Luke Combs’ post, and some shared hunting stories of their own. One fan shared some simple wisdom for the country music star as he continues to reflect on his 31 hours in the tree stand.

“Big bucks are big for a reason,” they wrote. “They gotta make it through every season. With a target on their back.”

Another hunter shared with Luke Combs, “Got 25 hours in the stand last weekend, only to have the target buck walk by the camera that Friday morning bout an hour before I could get out there. Lots of time to talk to God when it’s just you & him out there all week.”

A third Twitter user wrote that if there doesn’t happen to be a life lesson in Luke Combs’ chase, “There’s definitely a country song in there somewhere.”

Luke Combs Previews New Song ‘Tattoo on a Sunburn’

Luke Combs saw major success at country radio after releasing his hit “The Kind of Love We Make” and now the singer is rising through the ranks a second time with his new single, “Going, Going, Gone.” In the meantime, he’s also keeping himself busy off the radio, recently previewing his newest song, “Tattoo on a Sunburn.” Be sure to take a listen.

“Tattoo on a Sunburn” differs from “Going, Going, Gone” because while the first has a reminiscent feel to it, the latter is—more than anything—a break-up song. In addition, certain lines from the preview evoke strong feelings and help create colorful images as Combs belts out the song.

The most powerful and evocative lines read as follows: “Every time that song on the breeze blows in, I find myself laying right there in a kicked-back, jet-black leather seat. The hum and the buzz and the sting of that needle faded away, but I guess some people never do. Losing you was the only thing worse than a tattoo on a sunburn.”

While Luke Combs knows how to get a party going with hits like “When It Rains It Pours” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” pieces like “Tattoo on a Sunburn” remind us how diverse country music can really be. Fans, impatient to add the new song to their playlists, demanded in the comments that Combs release the song, like, yesterday.