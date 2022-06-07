Luke Combs Lives Out His NFL Dreams Playing Seahawks’ Lumen Field: PHOTOS

This NFL stadium tour is a good thing for country music star Luke Combs. He’s living his football dreams from the stage at Lumen Field. Along with Cody Johnson and some other friends, Combs took the stage and gave the thousands in attendance a big show. He always brings the energy and it looks like he got it right back in return from all of the fans.

If you can’t get on the field in a helmet and pads, then the next best thing is performing on a stage on that same field. Even if Combs imagined himself as the ginger Marshawn Lynch, at one point in his life, sometimes reality has a funny way of bringing your dreams full circle.

Check out the post below and see all of the great photos.

“When I was 15, I had a running back’s dreams but never did run too far… Thankfully the [Broncos] and [Seahawks] have made this ol’ boy’s dreams come true by getting to play in NFL stadiums! Thank you for an unforgettable night and braving the rain with me, Seattle!”

Just about every kid that grows up in the south imagines themselves playing on Sundays at some point. While it was a different journey, the destination is all the same with Combs. When Zach Bryan was added to the ticket in Seattle, fans were more than excited. Unfortunately due to a positive COVID test, the hottest name in country music was unable to perform.

Among the performers on the night were Cody Johnson, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Morgan Wade. An NFL stadium might be the only venue that can hold the energy of both Johnson and Combs on stage.

Luke Combs and Cody Johnson Link Up Again For ‘Dust On The Bottle’

When this NFL stadium tour was announced fans were absolutely thrilled. To get two of the rowdiest and most exciting artists in country music playing on the same stage at a venue like Mile High Stadium or Lumen Field – it’s just a recipe for a good time. While the two were in Denver, they linked up on stage for a great cover.

Together, they played a great rendition of “Dust On The Bottle” a song that they have both taken a liking to playing. Just when you thought you had seen it all from these guys, they go and put together a fun rendition of a great song. It’s just what they do.

The NFL stadium tour has been a big success and I’m sure it won’t be the last time that Combs and the gang grace the stage at a venue of this size and magnitude.