Luke Combs Says He Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record

Miranda Lambert released her sixth studio album The Weight of These Wings in November of 2016. She wrote and recorded the songs on the two-disc offering at a pivotal time in her life. The Texas native had just gone through a divorce from Blake Shelton. Additionally, she was working on a new relationship. The songs on the album reflect the pain of the divorce and the hope she found in her new relationship. It won Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards and was considered by many to be one of the best albums of 2016. Luke Combs agrees.

Earlier this month, chart insider Chris Owen asked his followers to name the country album that changed their lives or had a major influence on them. In response, Luke Combs posted nine killer country albums. Miranda Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings was among them.

Randy Travis – Storms of Life

Garth Brooks – No Fences

Vince Gill – I Still Believe In You

Brooks & Dunn – Hard Workin’ Man

Eric Church – Sinners Like Me

Jason Isbell – Southeastern

Kip Moore – Wild Ones

Jon Pardi – California Sunrise

Miranda Lambert – Weight of These Wings

The Weight of These Wings pulled back the curtain on a pivotal point in Miranda Lambert’s life. At the same time, it dropped at a pivotal time in Luke Combs’ life. He released his debut single “Hurricane” in October of 2016. He had just signed his record deal and was getting ready to release This One’s for You the next year. So, both Lambert’s and Combs’ lives were changing drastically during this time.

Luke Combs on Working with Miranda Lambert

It didn’t take long for Luke Combs to become one of the biggest names in country music. As a result, he was able to work with some of the artists who inspired him to make music. For instance, he cut “1,2 Many” with Brooks & Dunn and “Does to Me” with Eric Church. Long before he stepped into the studio to record the Growin’ Up, Combs was able to write a song with Miranda Lambert.

Combs and Lambert co-penned “Outrunnin’ Your Memory.” However, they didn’t have a plan for it at the time. Luke Combs recalled, “When we went in to write, there was no ‘Hey, is this for your album or is this for my album?’ It wasn’t written as a duet. We just went in, wrote a song, and then went our separate ways.”

Initially, Luke Combs said he recorded “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” but found that it was missing something after he listened to it. “I didn’t have a plan to have any features on the album. But, when we got done with the song, I was like ‘Dude, how do we not have Miranda on there? How can you not do it?”

So, Luke Combs reached out to Miranda Lambert and asked her if she’d like to turn the song they co-wrote into a duet. About working with her, Combs said, “She’s someone that I have loved listening to for a long time and admire so much, so it’s cool to get to do a song with her.”