Luke Combs Makes Grammys Performance Debut With ‘Going, Going, Gone’

Sunday was a big night in music as artists from all genres came together to celebrate the 65th annual Grammy Awards. In attendance were a number of our favorite country music stars including Shania Twain, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, and more. Others in attendance include Luke Combs who not only came out to celebrate the annual event but also made his Grammys performance debut with his latest single, “Going, Going, Gone.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Luke Combs took to the stage in more formal attire than his fans are used to, leaving his usual ballcap backstage. The performance began with Combs in the spotlight, strumming on a bright blue acoustic guitar. Country Now reports Combs was one of three country music stars to take to the Grammy Awards stage Sunday night.

Although Luke Combs has played on stages and for audiences all around the world, the 32-year-old singer admitted that his Grammys performance debut made him “nervous.” He went behind the scenes of his experience rehearsing before the event commenced.

“I just came off doing my rehearsals and seeing everybody that’s going to be sitting out there and watching you perform … Also, my performance starts with just me and the guitar, which is like a little nervy, ya know? I’m not the best guitar player in the world. So, it makes me a little nervous, but I’m excited about it.”

Per the outlet, Luke Combs wasn’t only in attendance at the Sunday night event to perform, but he was also nominated for awards in multiple categories. Combs had been up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album.

Luke Combs Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘Going, Going, Gone’

As stated, “Going, Going, Gone” is Luke Combs’ newest single off of his third studio album, Growin’ Up. Ahead of his Grammy Awards performance on Sunday night, the renowned singer-songwriter shared some background behind his current single.

Speaking to fans ahead of his performance, Luke Combs said, “I’m going to be doing a song of mine called ‘Going, Going, Gone’ from my last album that [I] and two of my friends wrote when we were in Montana.”

While the song is another of Combs’ dynamic heartbreak ballads, he said of the project that he has “always loved this song and always believed in it ever since we wrote it.”

Given that his Sunday night performance marked his first ever at the Grammys, the North Carolina native said he hoped he might manage to snag a few new fans. He shared that the song is “different from things that we’ve done in the past,” perhaps giving him the chance to “gain a couple of fans somehow.”

Regardless of his impact at the 2023 Grammys, this year is shaping up to be a big one for Luke Combs. Although he only just released his third studio album Growin’ Up in June of last year, he’s planning the release of yet another album in just a few weeks. Taking to Instagram last month, Combs announced the release of a brand-new, 18-song record dropping on Friday, March 24th.