Luke Combs Announces Mitchell Tenpenny Will Replace Zach Bryan in Seattle After Positive COVID Test

This Saturday was set to be an epic night for country music fans in the Seattle, Washington area. Luke Combs was set to take the stage at Lumen Field with Zach Bryan opening for him. The crowd was going to see two of the most electrifying young talents in the genre. However, as we’ve learned over the past couple of years, COVID ruins everything.

Earlier this week, Zach Bryan announced that he would have to reschedule this weekend’s shows due to a positive COVID test. He released a statement on Twitter apologizing to his fans and letting them know that he was doing fine. Honestly, it sounds like the guilt of having to reschedule shows is weighing more heavily on the mind of the Oklahoma native than the virus itself. Earlier today, Luke Combs took to Twitter to send well wishes and let Bryan know that his opening spot was in good hands.

We’ll miss you this weekend, @zachlanebryan, but get well soon and don’t worry, @m10penny is filling in and has got you covered! pic.twitter.com/SLejUtQBQW — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) June 1, 2022

In the tweet, Luke Combs said, “We’ll miss you this weekend, [Zach Bryan], but get well soon, and don’t worry. [Mitchell Tenpenny] is filling in and has got you covered!” It looks like Combs picked a solid replacement for Zach. Many of the replies on the tweet show fans who are just as excited to see Mitchell Tenpenny opening the show.

So, COVID ruins everything, but sometimes a guy like Luke Combs can come along and make things alright again. Besides, Combs and Bryan are both young hard-working artists. There’s no way two of the biggest names in modern country music won’t share a stage sometime in the future. Let’s just hope that it happens sooner rather than later.

Tenpenny Will Tour with Luke Combs in the Fall

This show in Seattle will be a great warmup session for Luke Combs and Mitchell Tenpenny. They’ll be teaming up again later this year when Combs hits the road on his Middle of Somewhere Tour. Tenpenny will be on the first two stops on Combs’ tour this fall. He’ll join Luke and Morgan Wade in Bangor, Maine on September 2nd and 3rd.

Growin’ Up Is Coming Soon

Luke Combs released his debut album This One’s for You five years ago today. Since then, Combs has risen to the top of the country music world. That record stayed at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Additionally, Combs’ sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, topped the same chart for 37 weeks. Every single Combs has released has topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart. To say that this dude doesn’t miss would be an understatement.

With that being said, we’re excited to see what Growin’ Up does when it drops on June 24th.