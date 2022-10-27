Luke Combs Nabs Three All-Genre People’s Choice Awards Nominations

Big news for Luke Combs! The country music hitmaker has scored three all-genre People’s Choice Awards nominations.

According to Taste of Country, Luke Combs is going against Charlie Puth, Drake, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and Harry Styles for the Male Artist award in all genres.

Luke Combs’ latest album Growin’ Up will compete with The Weeknd, Styles, Taylor Swift, Lamar, Beyonce, Lizzo, and Bad Bunny for the 2022 Album award. And he is matched up against BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, and Harry Styles for the Concert Tour category.

Luke Combs’ stellar music career has been so successful that he has earned two Grammy Award nominations, two iHeart Radio music awards nominations, four Academy of Country Music Awards, and six Country Music Association Awards. He has won 15 awards. This includes the Country Music Association Awards’ Album of the Year in 2020.

Luke Combs Talks About His Country Music Success So Far

While promoting his album Growin’ Up over the summer, Luke Combs opened up to Variety about the success of his country music career and what it means for him to stay true to himself.

“I didn’t get into music to be somebody that I’m not,” Luke Combs explained. “Or some big mega-celebrity. I wouldn’t be okay with myself if that’s the way I was acting. The songwriting would be really hard for me if I were doing all these really over-the-top things.”

Luke Combs then stated that he never wants his career to go away. “The big shows are just so fun. But the thing that I love about what I do is not about being seen by anybody at a cool restaurant. It’s about writing songs that I love and playing ‘em for people that love ‘em too.”

Luke Combs then discussed his career’s future and what he hopes to achieve. “I think it’s just to continue to push the limits from a songwriting and musical perspective,” Combs explained. “And then also continue to put on a better and better show, whether that’s more musical or more interactive.”

Luke Combs also said he wants to write better songs, which is always a goal for him. “When you’re trying to write better songs, there’s no way you’ve ever reached the top. You can always write a better song than you did the day before. That journey just never stops. I think that’s what fuels the success of the whole thing: great songs. Maybe it can’t go anywhere up from an optic standpoint, from an outside-looking-in standpoint.”

Combs went on to add that being happy, writing better music, and putting on better live performances are really his ultimate career goals.