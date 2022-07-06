Luke Combs’ New Album ‘Growin’ Up’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Top Country Albums Chart

Once again, Luke Combs is in familiar territory: at the top. Luke’s third studio album, Growin’ Up, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart this week. Growin’ Up moved 74,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. In addition, Luke’s new album debuted at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, behind Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti.

Luke’s 74,0000 units was good enough to displace Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which has spent a record 63 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Luke has now spent 89 weeks atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Luke’s 2017 debut album, This One’s For You, spent 50 weeks at No. 1, while his 2019 sophomore set, What You See Is What You Get, reigned supreme for 37 weeks. In addition, Luke’s 2019 EP, The Prequel, spent one week at No. 1.

Luke’s Single Supremacy

Luke’s debut album and sophomore album produced 12 consecutive No. 1 singles. And Growin’ Up has already spawned one chart-topping hit, “Doin’ This.” So Luke is 13/13. His new single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” which is featured on Growin’ Up, is following suit. The tune is currently No. 13 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“I wrote [‘The Kind of Love We Make’] in Montana with Dan and Reid Isbell and my guitar tech Jamie Davis, who used to be in a band with Dan, ” said Luke, when the single was released in June. “I met Jamie through Dan. Jamie had the idea, and Dan and Reid brought it to me and I thought it was a killer melody. It ended up being one of those songs that wrote itself. Dan, Reid and I are all having kids within a month of each other, so maybe this song had something to do with that.”

Growin’ Up Track List

Luke Combs co-produced Growin’ Up with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton. If those names sound familiar, they should. Both Chip and Jonathan had co-producing credits on the deluxe version of Luke’s sophomore album. In addition, Jonathan co-penned Luke’s chart-topping hits, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Cold as You.”