Luke Combs Opens Up About Inspiration for ‘See Me Now’ From Upcoming Album in Emotional Post

We’re a little more than three weeks away from the release day of Luke Combs’ next album. While fans count the days until Gettin’ Old drops, Combs is giving them some sneak peeks of the album’s content. Earlier this week, Luke revealed part of the story behind a song called “You Found Yours.” Today, he shared the inspiration behind “See Me Now.”

Before we go on, go ahead and make sure you have some tissues handy. His post from today will make you wonder who decided to start cutting all those onions or where all that pollen came from.

The picture he posted shows a very young and tiny Luke Combs between two older men. “These are my grandpas,” Combs wrote in the caption.

Luke Combs Introduces His Fans to His Grandpas

“The one on the left of the photo was my dad’s dad, Pap Pap. When I started doing music, he told me ‘If you stick with this, you’re gonna make it.’ I thought he had lost his mind, but he said it with so much conviction that I almost believed him and that moment stuck with me forever,” he explained.

Luke Combs’ Pap Pap passed away in 2016. Fortunately, Luke was able to show his grandpa just how right he was before he passed. “Thankfully, my 1st album This One’s for You was already finished by then and I played it for him the last time I got to see him. Unfortunately, that’s as far as he saw my music career go.”

Then, Luke Combs introduced his fans to his other granddad. “The one on the right is my Mom’s dad, Grandpa Jim. We spent so many Sundays together watching races, cooking breakfast, telling dirty jokes, and driving Grandma crazy.” Sadly, he passed away in 2011 before Luke even learned to play guitar or sing. “I know he’d be my biggest fan if he was still with us, especially when I got to play at the Daytona 500 two years in a row,” Combs said.

The Reason Behind the Touching Post

“The reason I tell y’all this is because they were the inspiration for the song ‘See Me Now’ – where I kind of get to tell these stories a little bit and tell them some things they never got to see happen,” Luke Combs explained.

“I miss you both like crazy and I like to think you’d both be proud of the man I’ve become,” he concluded.

I think that last sentence speaks volumes about Luke Combs’ character. He didn’t say they’d be proud of all he’s accomplished. To be fair, there’s plenty to be proud of there. Instead, he’s living in a way that he hopes would make his grandpas proud. I think that’s something we can all strive for.