Luke Combs Is Partnering With Opry Entertainment for a Massive Nashville Bar

Over the years, several country stars have opened bars and entertainment complexes in Nashville. Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church are among those who now have their names attached to a slice of Music City. Next year, Luke Combs will follow in their footsteps when he opens a massive bar and entertainment complex in Nashville.

According to The Music Universe, Combs is teaming up with Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties, to bring the project to life. At this time, they haven’t announced what they will call the new entertainment space.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Colin Reed, executive chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties spoke about the new venture in a statement. “I knew there was something special about Luke from the first time I heard him perform ‘Hurricane.’ Even as he’s gone from filling bars to stadiums around the world, Luke has remained deeply committed to his fans and his craft,” Reed said. “As the downtown entertainment district continues to evolve, we view this new experience as a tremendous opportunity to position Second Avenue with a global audience of country music lovers, anchored by Luke Combs’ massive international fanbase.”

Luke Combs’ new venue will take the place of the Wild Horse Saloon. “I got my start in town playing on this stage and to have the opportunity to work with Opry Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true,” says Combs. “I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

What Luke Combs’ Bar Will Offer

Combs and his partners at Opry Entertainment plan to use the North Carolina native’s personality and music as the twin inspirations for the bar. As a result, there will be plenty of room for live music, booze, and love for Combs’ fans.

The first floor will feature a 250-person honky tonk complete with space for line dancing. Additionally, the venue will contain a two-story concert hall that will hold up to 1,500 people. The third-floor sports bar, complete with betting, will lean into Combs’ love of sports.

Luke Combs’ new venue will also contain a bachelorette area inspired by his hit “Beautiful Crazy.” It will also feature a space dedicated to his most loyal fans, the Bootleggers. Crowning the massive 69,000-square-foot space will be The Eye, a rooftop area with a stunning view of the surrounding area.

Those who enjoy high-end bourbon will want to check out Luke Combs’ downtown spot. The venue will feature a separate bar stocked with some of the best bottles on the market.

Combs’ bar is slated to open next summer. Until then, the longstanding Wild Horse Saloon will remain in operation.