Luke Combs Posts Video Celebrating ‘Growin’ Up’ Release Date: ‘Hell of a Week’

Country music artist Luke Combs posted a personal video to his Twitter account today celebrating the release of his latest studio album, Growin’ Up. In the short clip, the hitmaker gave a run-down of his writing process, explained the time it took to get this album, his third, to market, and thanked fans for their support.

“What’s up guys, Luke here,” he began, speaking directly into the camera. “Listen, it’s been a hell of a week for me. Got my five day old son, my wife’s in there, family’s in town. And my brand new album is out today. It has been such a long time in the making. So many hours spent in the studio, in the writing room, trying to get these things perfect.

“I’m so glad that you guys are finally getting to hear these things. And I’m really looking forward to hearing what you guys think about these things. So hit me in the comments, whatever, let me know what you think. A lot more music comin’ soon. Love ya’ll, thank you so much for the support.”

Yesterday, a day before his album’s official release, Combs tweeted out a similar sentiment as in today’s video. In the tweet, he spoke about his good life and all the reasons he has to be thankful.

Luke Combs asked Miranda Lambert to sing a duet with him on the new album

“Y’all I can’t believe this album is finally coming out tomorrow,” the tweet began. “I’ve got a beautiful, healthy baby boy, an amazing wife, a good dog, good friends, good family, and the best fans. I’m having a whiskey by myself to celebrate and process it all. Life is good. Cheers!”

Of the12 tracks on the new collection, only one is a duet. Combs teamed up with country music queen Miranda Lambert for the song “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” which they cowrote before even deciding to perform together.

“I don’t want anybody to feel pressured when I ask them [to duet],” Combs explained to Taste of Country. “I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh man, I feel like I’ve got to this because they asked,’ kind of thing. When we wrote that day, it wasn’t like, ‘Hey, let’s write a duet’ or ‘Let’s write a song for your album, or your album.’ It was just like, ‘Let’s write a good song.’”

He said the original plan was to just record the song himself; but he eventually worked up the courage to ask Lambert to sing on it with him. They both liked it how came out, and a Growin’ Up duet was born.

“When I went to record it, I was just like, ‘Hey, I think it would be awesome if you would sing on this thing if that’s something that you’re interested in,’” he said. “So, she came and gave it a run and it sounded great. I was really thankful that happened because I think it turned out awesome.”