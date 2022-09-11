Luke Combs Reacts After His Appalachian State Mountaineers Upset Texas A&M

Luke Combs is a country music superstar and proud fan of App State football.

That’s why he was celebrating Saturday afternoon as his favorite team pulled off a 17-14 upset of No. 6 Texas A&M. And the Mountaineers did so at Kyle Field. The Aggies haven’t lost a non-conference game at their posh palace of a stadium since 2018. And that was to Clemson.

Luke Combs tweeted: “IT’S GREAT TO BE A MOUNTAINEER!!!!” And he tagged the App State football account and called them “UN. REAL!” That’s two big syllables of unreal.

IT’S GREAT TO BE A MOUNTAINEER!!!! @AppState_FB UN. REAL! — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 10, 2022

Luke Combs and App State have a history. It’s where Combs became who he is as a person and artist. This time a year ago, he played a huge concert on the App State campus. He called it a full circle moment.

“This show was a long time in the making for me. I attended college at Appalachian State University. I taught myself to play guitar 10 years ago in Boone, NC.” Luke Combs said.

“I wrote the first song that I ever wrote here. And on September 4, 2021, I played my first stadium show in that same town. It’s hard to believe. Thank you, Boone, NC! I will never forget this day as long as I live.”

Luke Combs Announced a World Tour Earlier This Week

Earlier this week, Combs announced an upcoming world tour. He’ll hit the big stadiums in the United States. He’s scheduled concerts at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium and Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium. And he’ll also take a swing through Europe with stops in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. He’ll perform in Great Britain and Ireland. And he’ll also have concert dates in Australia and New Zealand.

But for Luke Combs, North Carolina is home. He’ll make a stop in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on July 23, 2023.

App State running back Ahmani Marshall (3) celebrated his first half touchdown against Texas A&M. And we know Luke Combs was cheering the Mountaineers as they upset the sixth-ranked Aggies, 17-14.. (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let’s get back to Luke Combs and his favorite football team. The victory was App State’s third over a top 25 FBS team. And it was only the second win over a top 10 team in program history. The first came in 2007, when the Mountaineers upset Michigan in the Big House.

The margin was only three points, but the Mountaineers were far more dominant. App State held the ball for more than 40 minutes. And the Mountaineers ran twice as many plays as the Aggies. One of A&M’s touchdowns came via a kickoff return in the second half.