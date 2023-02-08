Luke Combs Recalls the Time He Wasn’t Allowed to Use the Restroom at the Grammys

Sunday night was a big one for Luke Combs. He was up for three trophies. His 2022 release Growin’ Up was contending for Best Country Album at the Grammys. Additionally, he was up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert. “Doin’ This” was also up for Best Country Song. However, that was only the tip of the iceberg. The North Carolina native made his performance debut at the iconic awards show. He took the Grammy stage and belted “Going, Going, Gone” for a worldwide audience.

This year marked Combs’ first time performing at the Grammys. However, it wasn’t his first time attending the show as a nominee. In 2019, he was there hoping to take home the Best New Artist Award. While there, he ran into an issue while trying to slip out for a quick bathroom break.

One of the things that draws so many fans to Luke Combs is his everyman charm. He’s one of the biggest stars in modern country music, but you’d never know it by looking at him. When he’s not on stage or in the studio, Combs seems like he might be the guy ahead of you in line at the gas station or the good ol’ boy you’d strike up a conversation with at the local fishing hole. That same charm is what almost stopped him from getting to the restroom at the Grammys in 2019.

Luke Combs Runs into Security at the 2019 Grammys

According to Taste of Country, Luke Combs felt out of place at the Grammys. “I just remember seeing Dolly Parton in real life… and being like ‘Where are we?’” he recalled. “I was kind of the ‘there’s not any bathrooms’ guy,” he quipped.

During the Grammys, Luke Combs walked away from his seat to take a quick restroom break when he ran into security. “I’m coming off and the guy is like, ‘Whoa! You can’t go back here.’ I felt like I was in the place that you wouldn’t want people to go. They’re like ‘You can’t come back here, man,’” he said of the interaction.

Nominees and the folks who “belong” at the Grammys all have laminated passes. However, everyone at the awards show is dressed to the nines and nobody wants to ruin their look with a lanyard. As a result, Luke Combs didn’t have his pass with him. He had to yell for a member of his team to bring him his pass so he could make it to the restroom.

Combs isn’t bent out of shape about it, though. In fact, he said it was one of his favorite Grammy moments before taking the stage at this year’s show. It’s also something he’s gotten used to over the years.

“That happens to me a lot,” Combs admits. “I walk in places and they’re like ‘Hey man, there’s no public bathrooms here. Because I’m not the guy that looks like he’s supposed to be there.”

Luke Combs doesn’t look or act like a star and we’re fine with that as long as he keeps writing and recording some of the best modern country music on the airwaves, he can look however he wants.