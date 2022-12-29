Luke Combs Recaps 2022 With Series of Photos, And It Was Clearly One Hell of a Year

It has been a huge year for Luke Combs both professionally and personally. On the professional side, Combs’ latest album Growin’ Up debuted at the top of the charts and his 2022 was a massive success. This year, Luke took Artist of the Year and Album of the year at the CMA Awards. Those are some big accomplishments. However, Combs would probably agree that they pale in comparison to celebrating two years of marriage and bringing his first child into the world.

As 2022 draws to a close, many people are taking some time to look back on the last 12 months. Earlier today, Luke Combs took to Instagram to share his reflection on the year with his fans and followers. He posted a collection of epic photos alongside a heartfelt post.

Luke Combs Reflects on 2022, Looks to the Future

“There are way too many pictures and people for one post but here’s a snippet of one hell of a year,” Luke Combs wrote in the post. “From having our first child, playing our first stadium, spending time with good friends, and making new ones. Here’s just a few of my favorites.” Then, Combs went on to thank all of the people that helped to make the year – and his life- so great.

“Thank everyone who is a part of my life for making it so special, you know who you are. And to you, the fans for making it all possible,” Luke Combs wrote. He added, “2023 is gonna be a wild ride and I can’t wait!”

If you ignore all of the “fans” who are complaining about all of the hunting photos, Luke Combs’ comment section is full of his friends and fellow artists sharing their excitement for the coming year. His wife, Nicole, added, “Going to be hard to top 2022, but I think 2023 will be even better.”

Combs Has a Big Plans for 2023

There is no way of knowing what all Luke Combs has up his sleeve for next year. However, we know that he’ll be embarking on a world tour in March that will keep him on the road until October. Combs will bring Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Brent Cobb, and Flatland Cavalry will join him on select dates.