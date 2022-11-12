Luke Combs Reflects on Incredible Week Following the CMA Awards: ‘It Still Hasn’t Hit Me’

The country music world toasted the talents of Luke Combs earlier this week. And the superstar still can’t believe he took center stage at the CMA Awards.

Combs posted a photo of himself and his wife, Nicole, sharing a celebratory kiss after one of his two CMA awards Wednesday night. The two were backstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Combs captioned the photo:

“Man, what a week. It still hasn’t hit me and I ain’t sure it ever will. I’m just really thankful for the life I get to live and even more for the people in it. Thank you to my wife, our family, my team, the band, the crew, everyone in between, and last but not least the fans. None of this is possible without everything y’all do for us. You truly are the most important part of country music.”

Here’s a recap as to why Luke Combs was so very happy. He won album of the year, with his “Growin’ Up” besting some country music heavy hitters. Other nominees were Maren Morris (Humble Quest), Miranda Lambert (Palomini), Lainey Wilson (Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’) and Old Dominion (Time, Tequila & Therapy).

Then he closed the evening with the Entertainer of the Year award. It’s his second straight year winning the night’s top honor. And again, he beat a who’s who of country music. Here were the other nominees — Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

Luke Combs accept Entertainer of the Year from Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. (ABC)

Luke Combs also gave a moving acceptance speech as he accepted the award from Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. The two actors star in the Showtime limited series George and Tammy, which is about the late, great George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

“I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Luke Combs said as he dedicated the honor to his wife and baby boy.

“Country is sounding more country than it has in a long time tonight.”

The happiest day for Luke Combs this year probably was Father’s Day. That’s the day his wife, Nicole, gave birth to the couple’s first child. Tex Lawrence Combs now is almost six months old. But we’re thinking a November Wednesday in Nashville also was up there.

Nicole also posted a gallery of CMA photos on her Instagram feed. She wrote to her husband: “Absolutely insane night. You are so deserving, my love. I’m so proud of you.”

But there’s no time to relax for this country music superstar. He’s back out on the road, playing in big arenas as his tour takes a swing through Canada.