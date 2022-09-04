Luke Combs Refunds Sold-Out Show in Maine Proving He Meant Every Word of ‘Doin’ This’

Luke Combs kicked off his Middle of Somewhere Tour with a two-night stand in Bangor, Maine. Combs sold out two shows at Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. He played the first show on Friday night and poured his soul into every song. He also took a moment to reward some hard-working young fans in the crowd. Unfortunately, he went so hard on Friday that his voice was starting to go out on Saturday. Before the show started, Combs knew his voice wouldn’t be up to par.

Vocal issues wouldn’t stop Luke Combs from rocking the crowd, though. However, he also knew that he couldn’t give the crowd his all which didn’t sit right with Combs. As a result, he decided to give everyone in the crowd a refund. Then, he proceeded to give them all one of the best free shows in country music history.

Luke Combs Plays a Free Show in Bangor

Before launching into the first song, Luke Combs addressed the crowd. “Before we even start playing this show, I have to let you know that I have refunded all of your tickets as of 7 PM today,” he said. Then, he explained why. “A few hours ago, I realized that I’m not going to be able to sing as good as I normally do,” he told the sold-out crowd, emotion threatening to make his voice crack. He went on to say that his voice wasn’t at 100% and he believed that his loyal fans deserved more than he could give them, according to Country Now.

“So,” Combs told the crowd, “we’re going to put on the best free show we could put on and I want you guys to know how upset I am to have to tell you that tonight, but all I want you to know is that we’re going to do the very damn best. I’m going to give you everything that I have.”

The crowd reacted by chanting Luke Combs’ name as he tearfully looked on. Then, as if to underscore how much he appreciates his fans for letting him live his dream, Combs launched into “Doin’ This.”

Later in the show, Combs addressed his fans again. “The fact that you would spend your money to come here, it made me sick sitting on my bus knowing that couldn’t give you what you deserve tonight because I care, man. This is what I love to do! The song ‘Doin’ This’ is not a gimmick, this is what I love to do. That’s what you guys deserve is everything that I have.”

In the end, Combs had to cut his set short. However, it is fair to say that he was the only one who walked away from that amphitheater feeling disappointed.