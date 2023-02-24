Luke Combs Releases New Song ‘Joe’ Dedicated to Folks Struggling With ‘Alcoholism and Addiction’

Recovery is something that doesn’t get much discussion in country music. After all, drinking songs have been a cornerstone of the genre for decades. Sometimes, you’ll hear a song or two about the downsides of the bottle. However, usually, booze becomes a bandage for a broken heart and fuel for the good times in country songs. At times, this can leave those battling substance abuse issues or in recovery struggling to find something that resonates with them. Today, Luke Combs released a new track aimed at those people.

“Joe” is a heartwarming song about a recovering alcoholic. Joe did some jail time and learned that the bottle was the root of his problems. By the time the song takes place, Joe is dried out and living well. He’s got good friends, a steady job, and a happy life. Really, it’s a song about the “light at the end of the bottle,” as Combs puts it in the chorus.

Luke Combs Shares the Reason He Recorded “Joe”

Earlier today, Luke Combs took to Twitter to announce that his latest song was available to stream. Additionally, he shared why he knew he needed to record it.

“There have been some folks in my family that have struggled with alcoholism and addiction through the years,” Combs revealed. “I’ve got buddies who live a sober lifestyle. And I’m sure y’all know someone who has struggled with these type things, or maybe you, yourself, do.”

“This song (‘Joe’) is really important to me for that reason,” Luke Combs continued in the post. “Our genre has so many songs about dirking and partying. Hell, I’m probably one of the worst culprits of it… But, sometimes, I wonder what someone in the crowd who doesn’t drink or struggles with addiction is thinking or feeling when there’s thousands of people around them screaming ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ or ‘1, 2 Many.’”

Luke Combs went on to say, “I’ve always wanted a song for those people to have for themselves. To have a song they can sing at the top of their lungs and feel like they’re not forgotten.”

Combs Wanted to Record “Joe” for Years

In the post, Luke Combs revealed that he’s been sitting on this song for a few years. It seems like he was waiting for the perfect time to cut it and it finally came.

The move makes sense. It’s hard to say if Combs is really “one of the worst” about cranking out songs about drinking. However, many of his older tracks center around having a cold one. Now, though, Luke Combs is moving into a new stage of life. After having his first child, the North Carolina native has matured as a person and as an artist.

For many people, putting the bottle down was an important part of growing up and getting old. So, this tack fits nicely in his upcoming release.

He ended the post by saying, “So if you’re reading this and this song speaks to you, I hope you love it. This one’s for you.”