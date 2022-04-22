Luke Combs Releases ‘Tomorrow Me,’ Explores Regret and Tough Choices

Luke Combs dropped his newest single today, titled “Tomorrow Me”–which he teased earlier in the week–and the song is a lesson in making difficult decisions. Combs recently revealed that his newest album will be called “Growin’ Up,” as well as what the cover will look like. He’s also released sneak peeks of songs like “Five Leaf Clover” and “The Love We Make.” Now, he’s released a full studio cut of “Tomorrow Me,” and we’re so ready for June 24 when the full album comes out.

Combs revealed the cover on Instagram on April 21, writing, “Excited to share the album cover with y’all! Title of the album is Growin’ Up and will have 12 songs. Can’t wait for y’all to hear the full thing on June 24, but new song ‘Tomorrow Me’ will be out…tomorrow!”

So, what’s “Tomorrow Me” all about? Let’s get into the nitty-gritty of Luke Combs’ new song.

Luke Combs’ ‘Tomorrow Me’ Makes a Grown-Up Decision

The new album isn’t called “Growin’ Up” for no reason, judging by the themes from “Tomorrow Me.” It’s about a person getting a call from their ex, asking if they can come over. We know how this is going to end, and so does the speaker in the song. He has a decision to make; let his ex come over and regret it in the morning. Or, put an end to this whole song-and-dance right now.

“Tomorrow me ain’t gonna like the way things go tonight / If I let you in and think that it’ll be different this time / So maybe we should let yesterday be / ‘Cause I gotta live with tomorrow me,” sings Combs in the chorus. The ex seems to have done this before, and they always regretted it the next morning. The speaker is trying to put and end to this charade they have going on, thinking that things are going to be better this time around. He’s trying to be the bigger person.

“Tomorrow Me” calls to mind “Never Say Never” from Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson. But, while “Never Say Never” is full of passion and the juxtaposition of resentment and lust, “Tomorrow Me” is about growing up and making hard decisions for the betterment of both parties.

‘You’ll Be Okay, You Always Are’

The second verse of “Tomorrow Me” gives us an image of the ex as someone who isn’t as affected by this arrangement as the speaker. “And you’ll be okay, you always are / And I’ll be pickin’ up the pieces if we go that far,” sings Combs. It seems like the speaker is more vulnerable than the ex; every time they meet up she pays it no mind, while he is a wreck. This gives me the idea that she broke up with him, and it hurts every time she comes over.

But, the hope of this song is that the speaker is standing up for himself finally, putting his foot down and saying “I can’t live with myself if we keep doing this.” He’s trying to move on, but she’s hindering that. “Tomorrow Me” lets us know that the speaker is going to be okay, that he’s growing up, and he’ll get over it.