Luke Combs Reveals Cover Art and Inspiration for His Upcoming Album

Luke Combs dropped his latest album Growin’ Up last July. It debuted at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and produced a handful of chart-topping singles. However, Combs is a prolific songwriter and had plenty more tunes in his pocket. As a result, he announced his next album earlier this month. At the time, he didn’t give much information. All we knew was that the album would contain 18 new songs and would drop on March 24. Earlier today, Luke took to social media to share some more information about his next release.

Combs still hasn’t shared a tracklist for his upcoming project. However, he did share the cover art and inspiration behind the album. Additionally, we may finally have an official album title.

The cover art resembles the Growin’ Up cover. That album art featured Luke Combs’ face in front of a painting of a packed bar. His hat revealed the title. The art he shared today features his face in front of a painting of a cozy-looking house with rolling hills behind it. His hat says “Gettin’ Old.” So, the album could be called Gettin’ Old or Growin’ Up & Gettin’ Old, as some have speculated.

In the post, Luke Combs said that the album’s next single, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” will drop tomorrow.

The New Album Reflects Luke Combs’ Life

Along with the new cover art, Luke Combs shared the inspiration behind his upcoming album. “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” he wrote. He added that it’s “one I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now, but at the same time, missing how it used to be.”

He added that the album is also about, “continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy.”

Luke Combs went on to say, “Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Luke’s World Tour

The new album will drop the day before Luke Combs kicks off his massive world tour. That trek will keep the hitmaker on the road until October. He’ll travel across the US and hit the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia. There’s a good chance that fans will hear many of the songs from Combs’ new album while he’s on tour. Check his website for tickets and more information.

With this and so many more killer albums coming in the next few months, 2023 is shaping up to be another great year for country music.