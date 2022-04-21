Luke Combs Reveals Cover Art, Number of Tracks for New ‘Growin Up’ Album Set for June 24 Release

Luke Combs‘ fans will have to wait about two more months before the release of his third studio album, Growin’ Up, on June 24. But they can get a sonic sampling of the 12-song set on April 22 with the release of his new song, “Tomorrow Me.”

Album title. Album cover art. Number of tracks. Luke shared all of the aforementioned news in an Instagram post on April 21.

“Excited to share the album cover with y’all!” said Luke Combs via Instagram. “Title of the album is Growin’ Up and will have 12 songs. Can’t wait for y’all to hear the full thing on June 24, but new song “Tomorrow Me” will be out…tomorrow!”

And it looks like the news was well-received. Artists such as Cole Swindell, Flatland Cavalry, Hailey Whitters, and more voiced their Insta support in the comments.

Fans Are ‘Pumped’

By sharing recent songs like “Five Leaf Clover” and “The Kind of Love We Make,” Luke Combs has kept his fans’ appetites for new music partially satiated since dropping the deluxe version of his sophomore album, What You See Ain’t Always What Your Get, in October 2020. However, the prospect of a new 12-song album with a concrete release date has left his fans “pumped,” to say the least. And that’s borrowing a quote from one of the more than 1,300 comments left on Luke’s Instagram announcement.

In addition, Luke’s super-fans were quick to point out that he previously shared an acoustic version of “Tomorrow Me” via YouTube in August 2020. Of course, you can check out his acoustic rendition below, before his studio version drops on April 22.

Luke Combs’ 5-Year Plan

Since signing his record deal with Sony Music’s Columbia Nashville more than five years ago, Luke Combs has become the face of country music. If you don’t like the word “face,” “voice” will suffice.

Amazingly, 12 of Luke’s singles have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Even more amazing, those 12 singles have spent a combined 41 weeks atop the Airplay chart: “Hurricane” (2 weeks), “When It Rains It Pours” (2 weeks), “One Number Away” (1 week), “She Got the Best of Me” (4 weeks), “Beautiful Crazy” (7 weeks), “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (2 weeks), “Even Though I’m Leaving” (5 weeks), “Does to Me” (2 weeks), “Lovin’ On You” (4 weeks), “Better Together” (5 weeks), “Forever After All” (6 weeks), and “Cold as You” (1 week).

Luke added an impressive feather to his country music cap when he was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards.