Luke Combs Reveals the Full Tracklist for His Upcoming Album ‘Gettin’ Old’

Luke Combs announced his next album Growin’ Up in January. However, he’s been slow to release details about the album. It was almost three weeks before he shared the cover art and the album’s title. Now, with a little more than a month to go before release day, he’s shared the full tracklist.

The new album will contain a few songs that fans have been waiting for Combs to release. We’re finally getting “5 Leaf Clover,” “Tattoo on a Sunburn,” and “Love You Anyway.” Additionally, Luke Combs is giving fans his cover of the Tracy Chapman classic “Fast Car.” In short, Gettin’ Old is set to be one hell of an album.

According to Taste of Country, Combs co-penned most of the songs on the new album. He had a hand in writing 15 of the 18 tracks. Other than the Chapman cover, the two tracks that he didn’t co-write are “Where the Wild Things Are” and “My Song Will Never Die.” Randy Montana and Dave Turnbull co-wrote the former and Eric Church, Travis Meadows, and Jonathan Singleton penned the latter.

Gettin’ Old Tracklist and Songwriters

Growin’ Up and Getting’ Old (Luke Combs, Rob Snyder, Channing Wilson) Hannah Ford Road (Combs, Jamie Davis) Back 40 Back (Combs, Ray Fulcher, Jeff Hyde, Driver Williams) You Found Yours (Combs, Thomas Archer, Dan Isbell, James McNair) The Beer, The Band, and The Barstool (Combs, Rob Williford, Reid Isbell) Still (Combs, Erik Dylan, James Slater) See Me Now (Combs, Fulcher, McNair, Kenton Bryant) Joe (Combs, Dylan, Slater) A Song Was Born (Combs, Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell, Casey Beathard) My Song Will Never Die (Eric Church, Travis Meadows, Jonathan Singleton) Where the Wild Things Are (Randy Montana, Turnbull) Love You Anyway (Combs, Fulcher, Dan Isbell) Take You With Me (Combs, McNair, Williford) Fast Car (Tracy Chapman) Tattoo on a Sunburn (Combs, Fulcher, Ben Hayslip, Dan Isbell) 5 Leaf Clover (Combs, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill) Fox in the Henhouse (Combs, Jamie Davis, Dan Isbell, Dustin Nunley) The Part (Combs, Bryant, Fulcher)

More About Luke Combs’ Upcoming Album

According to a social media post from late January, Gettin’ Old is the second half of Luke Combs’ 2022 album Growin’ Up. He shared a photo of the two album covers side-by-side to reveal the full picture. Check it out below.

Now does it all make sense? Haha. Kudos to everyone who called it!



Gettin’ Old the album out March 24. “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” the song out now! pic.twitter.com/okl32lPMSW — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) January 30, 2023

Last month, Luke Combs took to social media to discuss the inspiration behind the new album. “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now… one I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but, at the same time, missing how it used to be,” he wrote.

The next single from Growin’ Up, “Love You Anyway” drops this Friday.