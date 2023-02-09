Luke Combs Reveals He Never Thought He Would Be a Country Superstar

It’s insane to think that Luke Combs stepped into the wider country music world a little over five years ago. He released his debut album This One’s for You in June of 2017. In the intervening years, Combs has reached levels of success that some artists who have been in the game for decades will never see.

So far, all three of Combs’ full-length albums have topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Even more impressively, 13 of his 15 singles have topped the publication’s Country Airplay chart. Additionally, the North Carolina native has collected a trophy case full of awards including the coveted CMA Entertainer of the Year Award. Most recently, Combs landed a handful of Grammy nominations.

Luke Combs didn’t take home any new trophies at Sunday’s Grammy ceremony. He did, however, make his performance debut at the show with his latest hit “Going, Going, Gone.” Before the show, Combs revealed that he never saw this level of success coming.

Luke Combs Is Still Surprised By His Success

To be fair, no one could really plan for the level of success that Luke Combs has reached. A run like the one he’s on would be hard for even the most ambitious among us to dream up. In a backstage interview, Combs revealed that he never expected to be a star of any caliber.

“I didn’t believe this would happen,” Combs said of his current career trajectory. “I believed my job would be music in some capacity. Like my job would be being in a band or singing background vocals on peoples’ records, or being a demo singer, or being a songwriter working at a publishing company,” he said.

Combs went on to reveal his main goal when coming to Nashville. “I just wanted to work in music. I just wanted to have a job that never felt like a job. That was the goal. It wasn’t to be famous or to be Garth Brooks or anything.”

Combs explained that his goals slowly started to change. “As you continue to hone your craft, the statue that you’re ultimately sculpting begins to reveal itself. But, you have to start by chiseling pieces away and figuring out what it looks like.”

Luke Combs went on to say that he started chiseling away at that statue with an open mind, knowing that he could have some kind of career in music.

Combs Remains Humble

Even with all of his success, Luke Combs remains humble. He proved that when talking about his performance at the Grammy Awards. “I’m excited for a lot of people who maybe never heard of me or listened to me to get a chance to at least hear me and go ‘Oh, this guy’s not so bad’ or something. Gain a couple of fans somehow.”

That outlook, even more than his meteoric rise to fame, makes Luke Combs an inspiration. It would be easy for the 32-year-old to have a massive ego. However, he remains the same good ol’ boy from Appalachia that he’s always been.