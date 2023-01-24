Luke Combs Reveals Hilarious Way His Wife Keeps Him Humble

Luke Combs certainly rules the stage when the country music hitmaker performs his biggest hits for thousands of fans. However, it is Combs’s wife, Nicole, who makes sure the When It Rains It Pours singer keeps a sense of who he was before fame changed his life completely.

According to Combs, Nicole is the key to his ability to stay humble amid the star’s continuously growing fame in the country music industry. The longtime singer built his prolific career on being an “everyman” in the industry.

Fans have long been drawn to Luke Combs’s ability to sing what we were thinking, leading to his enormously successful career. A success that includes 14 consecutive number-one country music hits. The singer has also scored numerous awards including two Entertainer of the Year statues.

Even An “Average Joe” Like Luke Combs Is Susceptible To The Pitfalls Of Fame

According to Combs who discusses how he is focused on keeping his ego in check during a recent conversation with ABC Audio, keeping from getting roped into the pitfalls of fame is something he is constantly aware of doing.

“That was definitely, like, a concerted effort on my part, you know,” Luke Combs relates in the discussion. According to Combs, this effort is one that he and the “people that I’ve surrounded myself with” find very important. Particularly, Combs says, when it comes to his wife Nicole who he married in 2020. While the couple did get married after Combs found his prolific fame, he is quick to say that she knew him before he became a household name.

“I met my wife before I had anything going on,” Luke Combs explains.

“I was driving the same car I drove in high school and [had] no shows,” the singer continues.

Nicole Keeps Her Famous Husband Humble, And He Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

Luke Combs remembers the first time he played his intense love song The Kind Of Love We Make to his wife. According to his conversation with Billboard Nicole wasn’t overly impressed with her husband’s brooding country music ballad.

“She was like, ‘Geez,’ and she gave me one of those eye rolls,” the country music singer quips. “We have a great relationship and we’re totally not afraid to make fun of each other either. We get a lot of laughs out of stuff like that.”

This, the singer says, is exactly what he needs to stay grounded as his fame continues to grow.

“She’s great,” Combs says of Nicole.

“She just takes everything with a grain of salt,” he adds. “She keeps me humble, let’s put it that way.”