Luke Combs Reveals the Most Rewarding Part of His New Fatherhood

Country music star Luke Combs admits that becoming a father has been trial by fire. But he loves every minute of it, especially when he sees his son’s smile.

“The most challenging is just jumping into it,” he told Taste of Country. “There’s no warm-up period. It’s like getting thrown into a pool, and you don’t know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That’s the most challenging.”

But through all the stresses, they never fail to recognize the joy. And it only takes one “little thing” to erase the sleepless nights.

“I would just say, really, it’s like the little things that are the biggest reward,” Luke continued. “Like when he does something for the first time. Just really when they smile at you, honestly.”

Luke Combs Won’t Take Tex on Tour For ‘At Least a Year’

Luke and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their son, Tex Lawrence, to the world this past Father’s Day (June 21). And they were amazed by “how [quickly]” their “priorities” changed.

Nicole shared that she had to take a break from social media and socializing in general so she could figure out her new life. And Luke quickly vowed to focus on his health to ensure he is around for his son.

Now that they’re five months into parenthood, the couple has adjusted to their new addition well. But Luke still struggles to find a work-life balance, especially since they opted not to hire a nanny.

“Figuring it out with, you know, obviously my schedule is super crammed,” he continued, “And me and my wife don’t have any help, so it’s just me and her. So that is definitely a huge challenge.”

And Luke Combs won’t be bringing his son on the road as a way of keeping the family close by either. While hosting Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, the singer said that it will be a while before his baby starts to travel.

He explained that he and his wife decided Tex needs to get past his infancy stage first. And they also need time to get a better hold on parenting before they add any further chaos into their lives.

“I think you need at least a year before the road thing,” she shared. “We don’t even take our dog on the road because we feel it affects his quality of life. We want to be sure we have this parenting thing down before we take it on the road.”