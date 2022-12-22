Luke Combs Reveals the Stellar List of Country Albums That Have Influenced Him

Luke Combs recently tweeted out his top country albums that have had a significant influence on his music, and they definitely don’t disappoint. Combs replied to a tweet from WYRK DJ Chris Owens which asked, “What’s a country album that changed your life or had a major influence on you?”

Combs replied with not one, but nine albums that have had an impact on him. First up, Randy Travis’ Storms of Life. Released in June 1986, this is Travis’ debut album and a strong first showing for the country music superstar. It’s certified three times Platinum in the United States, and features songs like “On the Other Hand” (a Keith Whitley original), “1982,” “Diggin’ Up Bones,” and “No Place Like Home.”

Randy Travis – Storms of Life

Garth Brooks – No Fences

Vince Gill – I Still Believe In You

Brooks & Dunn – Hard Workin’ Man

Eric Church – Sinners Like Me

Jason Isbell – Southeastern

Kip Moore – Wild Ones

Jon Pardi – California Sunrise

Miranda Lambert – Weight of These Wings https://t.co/eZEMvXnZbT — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) December 21, 2022

Second, Combs featured Garth Brooks’ No Fences. This 1990 album is Brooks’ second studio production. It reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums Chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It has sold 18 million copies and remains one of Brooks’ most successful albums. This is the one that features “The Thunder Rolls” and “Friends in Low Places,” so that makes total sense.

Then, Vince Gill’s I Still Believe in You. Released in 1992, this is Gill’s fifth studio album. It reached No. 3 on the Top Country Albums Chart that year. It features the singles “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away,” “One More Last Chance,” and Gill’s first No. 1 country hit “I Still Believe in You.”

Luke Combs Catalogues the Country Albums That Have Influenced His Music the Most

Next, Luke Combs listed Brooks & Dunn’s Hard Workin’ Man. This album was released in February 1993 as the duo’s second studio album. The singles charted extremely high, with “Hard Workin’ Man” hitting No. 4, “Rock My World (Little Country Girl)” at No. 2, and “She Used To Be Mine” and “That Ain’t No Way To Go” both hitting No. 1.

Then, Eric Church’s Sinners Like Me. Released in 2006, it is Church’s debut album. It included the singles “How ‘Bout You,” “Two Pink Lines,” and “Guys Like Me.” In 2019, it was certified Platinum for one million combined sales and streams.

Luke Combs then featured Jason Isbell and his album Southeastern. This is Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s fourth studio album, released in 2013. It debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and sold 18,000 copies in its first week.

Moore, Pardi, and Lambert: Take a Peek Into Which Albums Inspired Combs

Next, he listed Kip Moore’s Wild Ones. This is Moore’s second studio album, released in 2015. It debuted at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums Chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200. ET ranked it No. 5 on their Top Country Albums of 2015 list. It features the two singles “Running to You,” and “I’m to Blame.”

The last two albums are Jon Pardi’s California Sunrise and Miranda Lambert’s Weight of These Wings. Jon Pardi released this second album in 2016, featuring the singles “Head Over Heels,” “Dirt On My Boots,” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor.” It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11.

As for the last album, we know I’m a big fan of Miranda Lambert in his house. Weight of These Wings was also released in 2016, and is Lambert’s sixth studio album. The album was split into two parts, with disc one called “The Nerve” and disc two called “The Heart.”