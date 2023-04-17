Luke Combs Reveals the Song His Fans Chose for His New Single

The results are in, Luke Combs has officially named his next single.

The country music star asked his fans earlier this month to pick his next radio hit, and they gladly answered his call. On his various social media platforms, he gave people two options, 5 Leaf Clover and Love You Anyway. Both songs come from his most recent album, Gettin’ Old.

“I always just believe in the songs you guys love, and this is just a way for you guys to pick my next single,” he said in a TikTok video. “So, if you go vote, I’d sure appreciate it. And I look forward to seeing what y’all decide.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Combs promised that he’d reveal the results during his Saturday, April 15, performance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, and that’s exactly what he did.

“It was real close,” he told the crowd. “I think it was 51% to 49%. So, it was neck and neck. The song we’re about to play right now is the winner.”

Luke Combs’ Romantic Song ‘Love You Anyway’ Will Soon Hit Country Radio

Luke Combs and the band then played the winning song—Love You Anyway. Combs co-wrote the song with his friends Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, and it was inspired by his wife, Nicole.

In an Instagram post, Combs shared that the bittersweet lyrics got their start on Valentine’s Day 2020. While he was performing a concert, he dedicated Beautiful Crazy to Nicole, but he didn’t know if she was still in the audience. So, he said “If you’re in here (the arena), I love you. If not, you know I do anyway.”

Isbell was in the crowd that night, and he jotted down the title, Love You Anyway, with the idea of turning it into something more.

“We loved the idea as a title and decided to write about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you’d love them anyway,” he explained in the post.

“There’s just some things that leave a man no choice / Like a compass needle needing its true north / Even if I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks / Oh, I’d love you anyway,” he sings in the chorus.

Combs didn’t share when the single will hit the radio waves. But when it does, it will certainly soar up the charts. And judging by the near tie, we assume the singer will eventually release 5 Leaf Clover as a future single.