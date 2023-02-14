Luke Combs Says Being a Dad Showed Him a ‘New Level of Love’

Luke Combs has done several things in the last few years that he never imagined. He’s landed a stack of singles at the top of the charts, had equally-successful albums, and played some of the most iconic stages in the world. More importantly, though, Luke and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child into the world on Father’s Day last year.

There is no doubt that Combs would be the first to say that being a dad to Tex Lawrence Combs is the most important thing he’s ever done. Having a son made him rethink his life and spurred the North Carolina native to grow up a little faster than he’d thought.

In a recent interview, Luke Combs took a moment to discuss his life as a dad.

Luke Combs Finds Joy in Being a Dad

In the past, Luke Combs has been open about dealing with anxiety and depression. However, you don’t have to deal with those issues to know what it’s like to need a mood booster. Luckily for Combs, his little boy does that for him. In a chat with Sirius XM’s The Highway, Luke talked about how happy being a dad makes him.

“It just makes my whole day, it can make you feel instantly amazing and just seeing them in their little chair, bouncing around or whatever they are doing,” Combs said of the effect seeing his boy has on him. He added, “It’s amazing, something so simple. It almost feels like, in a way, that I am a kid again.”

Luke Combs went on to say that having a kid unlocked a “whole new level of love” in his life. “As your child starts to smile, laugh, and recognize you when you come in the room, it’s like, it just all unveils itself,” he said.

Long-Distance Parenting

Most dads know what it’s like to have to work every day while longing to see their kids. However, most dads get to come home at the end of their shift to see their families. Dads like Luke Combs have to be on the road for months at a time. Fortunately, all it takes is a picture or video of his kiddo to make his day. Nicole is all too happy to help him out in that regard.

“I think the thing that blew me away the most was how much of a serotonin dump there is from just looking at a picture of him on my phone or getting a picture from my wife or a little video of my wife when I am out here.”

Luke and Nicole will definitely be sharing plenty of pictures and videos in the coming months. Luke’s massive world tour kicks off in March and will keep him on the road into October.