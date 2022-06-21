Luke Combs Says ‘Either Me or [Morgan] Wallen’ Are No. 1 Country Stars Right Now

Luke Combs was a guest on Full Send Podcast with Kyle Forgeard and Bob Menery recently. He talked a lot about the country music industry. During the conversation, the hosts asked Combs, “Who is the number one country music star in the world right now?

“Ooh man, that’s tough,” Combs pondered. “I mean, it’s me or [Morgan] Wallen, that’s for sure.”

See the full clip below.

Pressed to reveal any competitiveness between himself and Wallen, he added, “I mean, I think anybody that says there’s not is lying. I think any business is competitive.”

But Combs assures that any competition is “friendly.”

“Dude, I love Morgan,” he said. “I think he’s a great guy, man. We’ve been on tour together. I don’t think there’s any…I mean, at least to my knowledge,” he continued. He added, “I don’t know of any country music…’Oh, I hate this guy. I can’t stand this guy.’ I don’t know of anything that’s, like…at least that comes to mind straight away.”

“[Friendly competition] drives people to be their best, man,” he concluded.

Among other highlights from the show, Luke Combs also shared an anecdote about meeting Willie Nelson for the first time. Apparently, the legend has some impressive karate moves.

New Album from Luke Combs Due on Friday

Luke Combs is making press rounds ahead of Friday’s Growin’ Up release. He dropped the latest single from the album last week, “The Kind of Love We Make.” The album also includes “Doin’ This” and “Tomorrow Me.” The former was his 13th consecutive number one single. The track was among nine chart-toppers that Combs celebrated with a BMI Number One party ahead of CMA Fest. He revealed the full track list in May, which includes a highly anticipated duet with Miranda Lambert.

Coming to a Stadium Near You

Several country acts are packing stadiums this year. Luke Combs sold out a couple himself, and he’ll try to do it again in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30. The bill is packed, featuring support from Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade.

Later this fall, Combs will kick off his “Middle of Somewhere” Tour at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. He starts with a pair of dates at Maine Savings Ampitheater in Bangor, Maine on Labor Day weekend. Jordan Davis will serve as direct support for the tour, while other rotating openers will include Lainey Wilson, Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade. The tour continues through December, concluding in Oklahoma City. For a complete list of tour dates and for ticket information, visit his website.