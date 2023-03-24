Luke Combs Says ‘Gettin’ Old’ Marks the Beginning of a New Chapter in His Career

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Luke Combs’ Gettin’ Old is finally here. If you were among the thousands of people who have already cranked the new record up to 11, you might notice some differences. From the swampy goodness of “Fox in the Henhouse” to his cover of “Fast Car” or the recovery anthem that is “Joe,” the album is an evolution for Combs. He’s maturing as a person and as an artist and it really shows here.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

This isn’t something that happened by chance. Combs went into Gettin’ Old wanting to make something different. Recently, he appeared on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country to talk about the new album. While he was there, he revealed that this record is the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

Luke Combs Discusses the Sound of Gettin’ Old

Many fans saw the beginnings of this change in Luke Combs’ previous album, Growin’ Up. That was by design, as well. “It felt like Growin’ Up was the last record of the tail end of my career at that point of what my sound used to be and where it’s kind of evolving to. So, we really did shift our focus production-wise as soon as that record came out,” Combs told Kelleigh Bannen.

Even though Luke Combs was ready for a change, he doesn’t want to drift too far away from his roots. More importantly, he is walking the tightrope between evolving as an artist and giving his longtime fans what they want from him. “It’s still rooted in what we’ve always done,” Combs said of Gettin’ Old. “It’s the same songwriters, it’s just the song ideas and the production are different based on where I’m kind of at in my life right now.”

Combs Isn’t Old Yet, But He’s Growing Up

Leading up to the release of Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs revealed the inspiration behind the record. “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” he revealed. Combs went on to say that it’s a stage of life that “I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now, but at the same time, missing how it used to be.”

Luke added that the album also represents, “Continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy.”

Having his first child changed Luke Combs’ outlook on life. His music reflects that shift. Recently, he and his wife Nicole announced that they’re expecting their second baby. With that added life experience, we might see an even more drastic change from Combs in the future. Until then, we’ll be happy to crank up Gettin’ Old.